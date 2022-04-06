Dense Fog Advisory issued for Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Delaware, Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 07:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Harrison; Monona; Shelby DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Nebraska, Thurston and Burt Counties. In Iowa, Harrison, Shelby and Monona Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Freezing fog with very minor ice or frost accumulations on elevated surfaces is possible.

