Bronx, NY

Cool weather and rain could dampen MLB Opening Day games in Northeast

By Zachary Folk
 2 days ago
The rain forecast for this week. FOX Weather

The New York metro area will see cool temperatures and rainy weather for the rest of the week, including for MLB Opening Day.

Wednesday and Thursday will bring rain throughout the day, with highs in the low 50s.

The Yankees will open at home in the Bronx on Thursday.

“There could be showers and thunderstorms in the morning in New York, but there is higher risk in the afternoon,” said Brian Mastro at the FOX Forecast Center. “So the Yankees will have a higher risk of postponement.”

For the Mets’ season opener on Thursday at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., fans will have to brave showers and thunderstorms throughout the early afternoon.

“They should be able to play, but there might be a brief delay at the beginning of the game,” said Mastro.

The forecast for the Yankees’ season opener against the Red Sox.
The forecast for the Mets’ season opener against the Nationals.
The forecast for other opening day games.

Temperatures will begin to rise on Friday going into the weekend, so New Yorkers might be able to get in some early spring activities.

“The rain starts to clear up on Friday and it will start to warm up, with temperatures in the upper 60s,” Mastro said.

This week’s local forecast for New York.

Saturday will see another high chance of rain, with temperatures only in the mid 50s. But by the start of next week, the rain will start to clear up.

By Monday temperatures will also climb back up to the low 60s.

