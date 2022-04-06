ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

STORM WATCH: Wet Wednesday leads to another round of heavy downpours Thursday

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SPlgp_0f0u3t4I00

It's a wet Wednesday and Storm Watch Team meteorologist Matt Hammer say there will be a second round of rain later tomorrow!

NOW : Steady nuisance rain tapers off to drizzle into the afternoon.

NEXT : A more significant round of rain tomorrow EVENING, which can have some embedded thunderstorms.

MORE: News 12 Storm Watch Team Blog

FORECAST :

TODAY: Steady rain tapers to showers/drizzle/cloudy skies. Low impact weather during the afternoon and evening. Highs around 54.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, some drizzle and patchy fog. Lows around 45.

THURSDAY: STORM WATCH -- Cloudy/drizzle to start. Tracking downpours and a few (non-severe) thunderstorms for the evening, generally between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. Highs around 51. Lows near 45.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. Stray shower. Highs around 60. Lows around 43.

SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy - a few showers. Nothing major. Highs around 57. Lows around 40.

SUNDAY: PALM SUNDAY -- Partly sunny - breezy. Highs around 54. Lows around 40.


NEXT WEEK: WARMING UP! Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s to start the week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22nyW9_0f0u3t4I00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WKtqy_0f0u3t4I00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MuIDS_0f0u3t4I00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jQtsw_0f0u3t4I00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XQZhM_0f0u3t4I00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SbgYX_0f0u3t4I00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OV23S_0f0u3t4I00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CxSBT_0f0u3t4I00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d6NCG_0f0u3t4I00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ta1rB_0f0u3t4I00

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

2 Rikers guards among 6 charged in jail smuggling schemes

NEW YORK (AP) — Two corrections officers were accused of accepting bribes and smuggling contraband including cell phones into New York City's Rikers Island jail complex, according to criminal complaints unsealed Tuesday. The guards were arrested along with four other people in connection to two separate schemes, said Breon...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WESH

Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tonight into early Wednesday

We have the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms late tonight into the overnight hours early Wednesday. This is with a potent upper low that will be developing in the northern Gulf of Mexico. We'll see a line of showers and storms tonight capable of producing damaging winds, heavy rain and even an isolated tornado could be possible. This will be round one of the storms. Round two will be Wednesday afternoon wiht the potential of strong to severe storms then. We do clear out the wet weather late Wednesday night. Thursday and mostly Friday look quiet.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warming Up#Thunderstorms#Meteorologist#Drizzle#Storm Watch Team#Sun
NECN

First Alert for Saturday Snow: Some Areas Could See 6 to 12 Inches

New England is enjoying a breather between weather systems Thursday and Friday, with both afternoons seeing high temperatures near 50 degrees. On Thursday, this means melting snow – much of which clung to tree limbs and power lines – will initially fall in big, sloppy clumps as temperatures warm, then lead to puddles and road spray later in the afternoon.
BOSTON, MA
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
Metro News

Winter Storm Warning covers most of state

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The National Weather Service has placed most of West Virginia under a winter storm warning beginning early Saturday morning with several inches of snow expected. The warned area stretches from Sistersville in Tyler County south to Beckley in Raleigh County and from Huntington through the Kanawha...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WSAZ

Winter Storm Watch | 3 to 6 inches likely

(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the WSAZ viewing area commencing late Friday night into Saturday. This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations. The snow will start as a mixed bag of rain, sleet and wet snow late Friday night...
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

News 12

63K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy