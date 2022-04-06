STORM WATCH: Wet Wednesday leads to another round of heavy downpours Thursday

It's a wet Wednesday and Storm Watch Team meteorologist Matt Hammer say there will be a second round of rain later tomorrow!

NOW : Steady nuisance rain tapers off to drizzle into the afternoon.

NEXT : A more significant round of rain tomorrow EVENING, which can have some embedded thunderstorms.

FORECAST :

TODAY: Steady rain tapers to showers/drizzle/cloudy skies. Low impact weather during the afternoon and evening. Highs around 54.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, some drizzle and patchy fog. Lows around 45.



THURSDAY: STORM WATCH -- Cloudy/drizzle to start. Tracking downpours and a few (non-severe) thunderstorms for the evening, generally between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. Highs around 51. Lows near 45.



FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. Stray shower. Highs around 60. Lows around 43.



SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy - a few showers. Nothing major. Highs around 57. Lows around 40.



SUNDAY: PALM SUNDAY -- Partly sunny - breezy. Highs around 54. Lows around 40.



NEXT WEEK: WARMING UP! Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s to start the week.