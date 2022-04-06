ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Prince Charles repeatedly sought Jimmy Savile’s advice, documentary claims

By Kevin Rawlinson
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lsPIo_0f0u3dBu00
Jimmy Savile photographed in 2000 Photograph: Eamonn McCabe/The Guardian

Prince Charles repeatedly sought the advice of Jimmy Savile, who was later revealed to have spent decades sexually abusing women and children , even going so far as to take his suggestions to the Queen, a documentary has claimed.

Notes from the the Prince of Wales to Savile uncovered by the producers show that over the course of about 20 years Savile became an unofficial adviser to Charles. They shed light on the extent to which the disgraced former television presenter was able to influence the highest offices of the British state before his death in 2011.

Related: Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story review – a welter of devastating detail

The makers of the Netflix documentary Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story have revealed that Savile produced a PR handbook for royals and their staff. Some of that advice was then incorporated in a note prepared for the Queen, the Times reported .

The producers believe that followed an incident in which Prince Andrew made insensitive comments about the Lockerbie bombing during a visit to the disaster site in 1988. The director Rowan Deacon told the Times that the event “reignited a discussion about how the royal family should respond to disasters”.

She said: “Jimmy Savile wrote this dossier, quite an in-depth document of advice, on how the Queen should behave and how members of the royal family should not be in competition with each other.”

In a handwritten note to Savile, Charles later wrote: “I attach a copy of my memo on disasters, which incorporates your points and which I showed to my father. He showed it to [the Queen].” Speaking to the Times, Deacon claimed Buckingham Palace’s response was “quite lukewarm, and Charles [was] frustrated by that. We know that from the exchange.”

In a letter soliciting suggestions on how to “get to parts of the country that others don’t get to reach”, Charles referred to Savile as the “bloke who knows what’s going on”.

In another note in 1989, he wrote: “I wonder if you would ever be prepared to meet my sister-in-law – the Duchess of York? Can’t help feeling that it would be extremely useful to her if you could. I feel she could do with some of your straightforward common sense!”

In a letter written the following year, Charles told Savile he was “so good at understanding what makes people operate and you’re wonderfully sceptical and practical”.

There is no suggestion Prince Charles knew anything about Savile’s crimes, which came to the public’s attention decades later. Clarence House has not responded to a request for comment.

Comments / 2

Related
The Guardian

Putin’s daughters targeted in US sanctions against Russia

The US has announced fresh sanctions targeting two daughters of Vladimir Putin, as well as Russia’s biggest public and private banks, as part of a common western effort to starve Vladimir Putin’s war machine of funds. The sanctions targeting Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova, two adult daughters of...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Jimmy Savile
Person
Prince Charles
shefinds

Prince Charles Is Reportedly Heartbroken Over Prince Harry's Daughter: ‘Incredibly Sad’ They’ve Never Met

Charles, Prince of Wales, 73, has yet to meet his fifth granddaughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, and is reportedly very distraught about it. Prince Harry, 37 and wife Meghan Markle, 40, welcomed their second child last June, and she has not yet been introduced to her grandfather or her namesake and great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, 95 (which she is reportedly upset about as well).
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Charles' Mother Nearly Broke Down After Prince Of Wales Was Targeted By Terrorists With A Bomb While Carrying Out Royal Duties

Queen Elizabeth nearly broke down and canceled engagement when terrorists targetted Prince Charles. Queen Elizabeth II had a near meltdown when her son and the heir apparent, Prince Charles, was targeted by terrorists while carrying out his royal duties in Wales. The monarch was so devastated and fortunately, escaped the bombing.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Kate given the cold shoulder! Fans cringe over 'embarrassing' moment Duchess is shunned by Jamaican beauty queen turned politician whose party is in favour of removing the Queen as head of state

Royal fans claimed the Duchess of Cambridge was given the cold shoulder by a Jamaican politician after a video of an awkward exchange emerged online. During a ceremonial welcome at Kingston's Norman Manley International Airport, Kate, 40, appeared to be shunned by Lisa Hanna, a former Miss World turned politician with the People's National Party.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Uk#Times
epicstream.com

Prince William Shock: Kate Middleton's Husband Warned By Queen Elizabeth Amid Prince Charles' Plan To Change The Monarchy? Royal Couple Is Doing This After 2 Years

Queen Elizabeth reportedly told Prince William to stop doing this. Prince William is one of the most popular members of the royal family. Not only because he is the first son of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana but also because he has been second in the line of succession to the British throne.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Meghan Markle Reportedly Did The Most Shocking Thing To Prince Charles At Her Wedding—Forget The Kate Middleton Dress Drama!

Almost four years later, secrets about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding are still coming out! And the one that was just released in a brand new book might be the juiciest one yet, as it involves something that Meghan unexpectedly said to Prince Charles! This makes the arguments Kate Middleton and Meghan allegedly had about Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress seem tame in comparison!
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband To Retain Prominent Position If Prince Charles Becomes King? Duke Reportedly Not Invited To Prince William's 40th Birthday In June

Prince Harry is said to still have a prominent position within the Firm even after his shocking Megx. Prince Harry used to be a very busy member of the royal family. Aside from being sixth in the line of succession to the British throne, the husband of Meghan Markle also performed royal duties and graced royal engagements being the Duke of Sussex.
CELEBRITIES
People

Prince Andrew Has an 'Arrogance That Hasn't Served Him Well,' Says Insider

Almost 40 years ago, Prince Andrew was being celebrated as a war hero by both his family and the public. Today, his reputation is in tatters. When he returned from the U.K.'s war with Argentina over the Falkland Islands in 1982, Andrew was third in line to the throne and had the world at his feet. Now ninth in line to the throne, he was stripped in January of his military titles and royal responsibilities, a shocking downfall capping a two-year public scandal that exposed his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

The Queen and Prince Philip's much-adored niece Lady Sarah Chatto - Princess Margaret's daughter- arrives for the memorial service in a navy ensemble

Princess Margaret's beloved daughter Sarah Chatto looked emotional she arrived for Prince Philip's memorial service this morning. The Queen's only niece, who has remained close to Her Majesty and Prince Philip for many years, joined other members of the royal family today to celebrate the life of the Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away last April at the age of 99.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Revelation: Archie And Lilibet To Have New Sibling Soon? Sussex Pair Reportedly Makes Sure To Honor Princess Diana And Doria Ragland

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are rumored to have a third baby. But, here's the truth. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been peacefully living in Montecito, California with kids, Archie and Lilibet, for two years now. Initially, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex cited the unending attacks of the British media as one of the major reasons why they decided to step back from their senior royal duties.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Princess Anne Shock: Queen Elizabeth's Daughter Is The Only Royal Close To Monarch's Exceptionality Not Heirs Prince Charles Or Prince William, Columnist Rod Liddle Says

Princess Anne is the only royal close to Queen Elizabeth's exceptionality which defines her reign. Princess Anne is way below the line of succession and is unlikely to be the next Queen after her mother, Queen Elizabeth II. However, many are rooting for her. English journalist Rod Liddle weighed in on the future of the monarchy and what the Princess Royal has that the heirs to the throne, Prince Charles and Prince William, lack.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Epstein victim who was raped by late paedophile says she only trusted him because she met him with Bill Clinton

A South African businesswoman who was repeatedly raped by Jeffrey Epstein says former President Bill Clinton gave the late paedophile “credibility”. Juliette Bryant told The Daily Beast she met Epstein in Capetown in 2002 aged 20 after being lured into his orbit by a woman who promised to help with her modelling career.She was invited to dinner with Epstein, Mr Clinton and actors Kevin Spacey and Chris Tucker, the news site reported.“That’s what gave Epstein credibility,” Ms Bryant said. “The fact that he was with Clinton.” She recalled that as she arrived at the restaurant, the former president stood...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

231K+
Followers
62K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy