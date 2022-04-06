April 13: After School Science Snacks from Chelsea Library

LEONARDTOWN, MD – St. Mary’s County Public Schools is in the process of adopting new science materials for use in grades 6-8 science classes to support the new Maryland State Science Standards. All materials are now available for public review from March 21-April 4, 2022, in the Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown, and Lexington Park Libraries. For more […] The post Middle School Science New Materials Adoption: Public Review of New Materials at Local Libraries appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.

LEONARDTOWN, MD ・ 19 DAYS AGO