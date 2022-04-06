ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

WATCH: Firefighters respond to fire in basement of Lansing home

By Krystle Holleman
WILX-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Late Tuesday night, the Lansing Fire Department responded to a structure fire on West Kalamazoo Street near the corner of...

www.wilx.com

Comments

Bobby Bigz
1d ago

I live right by here. Sad to hear. Hopefully everyone will be ok. Praying 🙏 for your speedy recovery on everything.

95.3 WBCKFM

This Three Rivers Woman Has Had ENOUGH of Drivers Destroying Her Yard

If you have ever lived on a corner, you probably have experienced the wrath of some very horrible drivers. Why when some people come to a corner, they feel the need to drive over your grass I do not know. The cost of their insurance if they have any must be very high. One woman in Three Rivers Michigan has had enough and went to Facebook to voice or write her opinion. She wrote on a Three Rivers Group Facebook page the following:
THREE RIVERS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

'It's sad, I'm pretty sure we're done,' says owner of business that burned to the ground

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A family-owned business on the city's east side is devastated after a fire tore through their building early Monday morning. Multiple crews were called to a building on the corner intersection of Wealthy and Henry Street NE starting around 2 a.m. for an intense fire. Part of the building collapsed, but authorities said crews were able to keep the blaze from spreading to other businesses nearby.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WLUC

If you recognize this location, contact Michigan State Police - Gladstone Post

UPPER PENINSULA/WISCONSIN (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police is assisting the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin with an ongoing investigation involving illegal voyeurism. Law Enforcement is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a changing/dressing room location. Based on information gathered to this point, it is believed that the...
MICHIGAN STATE
