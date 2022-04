MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) – Crews responded to a house fire in Maple Grove on Friday morning. The house on the 6300 block of Everest Lane was being renovated. No one was in the home at the time. Credit: Maple Grove Fire Department When crews arrived, there was heavy smoke coming from the building. The fire was upgraded to a second alarm, and a Maple Grove Fire Chief requested water tenders from Rogers and Loretto Fire Departments, as there was no hydrant nearby. The fire, which was coming from the basement, was knocked down and extinguished Friday morning. Crews from Plymouth, Golden Valley, and Hamel also responded to the scene. The fire is under investigation.

MAPLE GROVE, MN ・ 20 DAYS AGO