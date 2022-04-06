ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Maglev foe launches 11th hour bid to impose new costs on rail firm

By Bruce DePuyt, Maryland Matters
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. With less than a week remaining in the General Assembly session, an Anne Arundel County state senator is preparing legislation that would make it more expensive for a developer...

Ocean City Today

Hogan announces major manufacturer coming to Baltimore

(The Center Square) – A $350 million workforce investment is coming to Tradepoint Atlantic, Gov. Larry Hogan said. The governor announced that United Safety Technology Inc. has made plans for a $350 million medical supply production facility that is expected to create more than 2,000 new jobs. The company will produce nitrile gloves, which were in heavy demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Hogan signs Maryland redistricting map into law

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has signed the new Maryland congressional district map into law. “This is something that we’ve been focused on for eight years,” Hogan said at a news conference Monday afternoon. “It’s a tremendous victory for democracy and for free and fair elections in Maryland.”
MARYLAND STATE
NottinghamMD.com

Maryland SDAT’s 2022 annual business filings due next week

BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation is reminding residents that 2022 Annual Reports, Personal Property Tax Returns, and deadline extension requests must be filed for both domestic and foreign business entities by next Friday, April 15, 2022. The quickest and easiest way to submit these filings is through the department’s Maryland Business Express website. These filings must be … Continue reading "Maryland SDAT’s 2022 annual business filings due next week" The post Maryland SDAT’s 2022 annual business filings due next week appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
KTEN.com

How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

Many retirees plan to earn extra income to supplement their retirement spending. But how much can a retired person earn without paying taxes? The answer to this question varies based on your situation. Understanding the tax rules surrounding retiree income can help avoid an expensive surprise when tax time rolls around. If you need help sorting through the details of your situation, try using SmartAsset’s free financial advisor matching tool.
INCOME TAX
americanmilitarynews.com

House passes marijuana legalization bill

On Friday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill that would legalize marijuana nationwide, abolishing penalties for those who manufacture, distribute or possess the drug. The bill will need to pass the Senate before heading to President Joe Biden for signature. The legislation, dubbed the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNET

Democrats Propose $100 Monthly Gas Stimulus to Combat High Fuel Costs

The odds are good that if you've recently stuck your head outside your front door, you've heard someone complaining loudly about how high gas prices have gotten. In some places where gas prices are usually higher already, like Los Angeles, we've seen figures topping $6 per gallon, which can be a tough pill to swallow, especially if your life forces you to drive a lot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WALA-TV FOX10

Governor signs permitless concealed carry bill into law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has signed the bill that eliminates the requirement of a state permit to carry a concealed handgun. She signed House Bill 272 Thursday shortly after its final passage in the Statehouse. “Unlike states who are doing everything in their power to make it...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Jaymi Sterling, Daughter Of Gov. Hogan, Announces Run For State’s Attorney Of St. Mary’s County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Career prosecutor Jaymi Sterling, who is the daughter of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, announced she has filed for State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County. Currently an Assistant State’s Attorney in Anne Arundel County, Sterling is making a bid to head the office she left amid controversy nearly over a year ago. A Deputy State’s Attorney in St. Mary’s County at the time, Sterling cited questionable practices in her September 30, 2020 resignation letter. “In my most recent role as the Deputy State’s Attorney, I uncovered questionable financial and personnel practices.  I took action to make sure these practices were reported to the appropriate authorities,” Sterling said. “In response, the State’s Attorney immediately demoted me for reporting these irregularities.” “It is clear to me that I have an ethical and moral obligation to leave the office,” she continued. “I look back with pride on nearly a decade of pursuing justice for the citizens of St. Mary’s County.  I am sad that I have no choice but to resign.” Excited and proud of my daughter, Jaymi! https://t.co/Qm0KhTz1wL — Larry Hogan (@LarryHogan) March 16, 2022      
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
The Independent

Alabama law could raise legal driving age just for transgender residents

Alabama trans youth are facing a pair anti-LGBTQ bills in their state that advocates say could make it effectively impossible for trans drivers under the age of 19 to receive a license.There’s been an avalanche of anti-LGBTQ legislation pushed across US states in recent months.South Dakota barred transgender girls from participating in sport. Idaho legislators might pass a bill that makes providing gender-affirming care ââpunishable by up to life in prison. In Alabama, legislators are set to vote on “Alabama Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act” this month, a that the bill would outlaw doctors from offering gender-affirming care to...
POLITICS
Maryland Reporter

The Bridge over Potomac is nearing completion

In March the US Department of Transportation ratified a long-expected $200 million credit to complete a major repair project on the bridge between Nice and Middleton. Maryland administration received money under a low-interest credit, thanks to the TIFIA program. The reconstruction of over 80 years old bridge began two years...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
WUSA

No, Maryland bill would not allow newborns to be killed

MARYLAND, USA — In September 2021, the state of Texas enacted a law that allows any private citizen to sue any healthcare providers they believe to be involved in an abortion performed about six weeks after conception. Despite many challenges in many courts, the law is still in place. Now, some states are taking to the legislature to make sure the same doesn’t happen at home.
MARYLAND STATE

