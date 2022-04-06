ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHNT News 19

7-year-old girl dies in ATV accident in Boaz, coroner’s office says

By Kait Newsum
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30B2fS_0f0u1Kgd00

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Marshall County Coroner’s Office confirmed a young girl has died as a result of an ATV crash late Tuesday night.

The coroner’s office said they were dispatched to Brock Road in Boaz around 7:30 p.m. in reference to an ATV accident with an adult and child involved.

One dead, one injured in Madison County shooting

Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the woman was driving the ATV when it left the road and overturned.

While the woman was taken to the hospital by helicopter, the 7-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities are not releasing the name of the child.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating the cause of the accident.

The coroner’s office thanked the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas Police Department and the Douglas Fire Department for their assistance.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Traffic Accident#Atv#Alabama State Troopers#Douglas Police Department#Whnt Com
WSFA

Donaldson Correctional Officer arrested after death of an inmate

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A correctional officer at Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer has been arrested after an investigation into the death of an inmate in February. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Correctional Lieutenant Mohammad Jenkins was involved in an altercation with inmate Victor Russo on February 16. Russo died on February 25 after he was found unresponsive in his cell with apparent blunt force trauma.
BESSEMER, AL
WKRG News 5

Man sentenced to 20 years for kidnapping girlfriend, assaulting child

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he was found guilty of kidnaping his girlfriend and abusing her 10-year-old daughter. Brian Pierson was sentenced after a jury found him guilty of several charges including: Kidnapping Second Degree Felony Domestic Violence Assault Felony Domestic Violence Criminal Mischief Interference […]
MOBILE, AL
WTAJ

5-year-old killed in ATV accident in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An accident in Clearfield County has left one child dead. The accident occurred in Beccaria Township Thursday afternoon and involved an ATV, according to Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder. The victim is a 5-year-old girl and her name has not be released at this time. Police said she died at […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
KSNB Local4

Four arrested on drug charges following traffic stop near Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Four people from Wisconsin have been arrested following a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Kearney. Around 2:18 p.m. Monday, Kearney Police officers pulled over the 2021 Jeep near mile marker 274 for following too closely. Upon contact with the four adult occupants of the vehicle, officers noticed suspicious activity and an open alcohol container inside the vehicle.
KEARNEY, NE
WMBB

16-year-old charged in drive-by shooting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 16-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault after a drive-by shooting incident in Panama City. Jayden Gage Ted Howard was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with the intent to commit a felony, four counts of direct discharge of a weapon from a vehicle […]
WJTV 12

6 arrested in MS on meth, gun charges

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. — A traffic stop in Iuka, Mississippi led officers to arrest six people and seize several grams of methamphetamine. Deputies pulled over a red Ford Ranger driven by Timothy Mills with Miranda Winters in the passenger seat. Deputies said Mills was found to be a convicted felon in possession of a firearm […]
IUKA, MS
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy