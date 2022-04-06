7-year-old girl dies in ATV accident in Boaz, coroner’s office says

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Marshall County Coroner’s Office confirmed a young girl has died as a result of an ATV crash late Tuesday night.

The coroner’s office said they were dispatched to Brock Road in Boaz around 7:30 p.m. in reference to an ATV accident with an adult and child involved.

Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the woman was driving the ATV when it left the road and overturned.

While the woman was taken to the hospital by helicopter, the 7-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities are not releasing the name of the child.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating the cause of the accident.

The coroner’s office thanked the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas Police Department and the Douglas Fire Department for their assistance.

