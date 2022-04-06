ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Churchill County, NV

Death of 18-year-old Naomi Irion ruled a homicide, cause of death released

By Ana Rodriguez, Nexstar Media Wire
WANE 15
WANE 15
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YxNkr_0f0u1Bk600

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) — A Nevada coroner’s office has determined the cause of death for Naomi Irion to be gunshot wounds to the head and chest.

Irion’s body was found in a remote gravesite in Churchill County, near Reno and the state’s western border with California.

Police: Death of 18-year-old Naomi Irion being investigated as homicide, cause of death released

On April 1, detectives with the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office charged and booked Troy Driver for open murder with the use of a deadly weapon, robbery, burglary, and destruction of evidence.

The Churchill County Sheriff’s office and the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office also announced Thursday that they are investigating the 18-year-old’s death as a homicide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Del5a_0f0u1Bk600
Troy Driver (Image: Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office)

The Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Irion’s identity on Wednesday.

She was last seen alive on March 12 getting into the passenger seat of her car outside of a Walmart around 5 a.m.

Officials said video surveillance showed a person from a nearby homeless camp lurking near vehicles around the same time of Irion’s disappearance. The man was then seen getting into Naomi’s car and leaving.

Deputies initially arrested Driver on a charge of first-degree kidnapping. Court documents show Driver is accused of kidnapping her “for the purpose of committing sexual assault and/or purpose of killing her.”

Driver was set to appear in court Tuesday for a pretrial status hearing, but a judge continued that hearing until May 10, according to the Associated Press.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Smiling shooter’ in murder spree at Sonic drive-in pleads guilty and asks for death penalty, prosecutor says

A suspect accused of going on a deadly shooting spree at a Sonic drive-in in Nebraska has pleaded guilty and wishes to be executed, prosecutors say.Roberto Silva, 24, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and several other crimes in November 2020, after he allegedly opened fire at a Sonic restaurant in Bellevue, killing two employees and wounding two others.On Monday, Mr Silva suddenly changed his plea to guilty to all 15 charges, according to the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office. In a letter to the prosecutors, he also asked to be put to death.“He stated, basically, in my words,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
California State
State
Nevada State
City
Reno, NV
County
Churchill County, NV
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
WHAS 11

Indiana woman found dead in creek, husband facing murder charge

LEBANON, Ind. — The Boone County Sheriff's Office said a rural Lebanon woman was found dead and her husband was arrested for her murder early Saturday morning. Elizabeth "Nikki" Wilhoite, 41, was reported missing by coworkers Friday morning when she did not report to work. State Police said her body was found in a creek near her home early Saturday morning.
LEBANON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Cause Of Death#Murder#Klas#Lyon Co
WLWT 5

Missing Indiana runaway found dead along bike trail

KOKOMO, Ind. — A missing Indiana runaway teen has been found dead after a weekslong search. The Kokomo Police Department said officers were called to a bike trail on Monday for a report of a body found. Video above: Daily Dose Podcast: Zelensky to speak to Congress, Pfizer fourth...
KOKOMO, IN
Radar Online.com

Killer Blows Kisses To Victim's Family At Murder Sentencing

A 20-year-old man killed a 75-year-old Louisiana motel worker in cold blood. Then he blew kisses as a judge was prepared to hand him a prison sentence. Now, he’ll never kiss anyone as a free man again. Article continues below advertisement. This month, Terry Dewayne Powell, 20, was sentenced...
MANSFIELD, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
WISH-TV

Body of missing 17-year-old Kokomo girl found near bike trail

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — The body of a 17-year-old Kokomo girl reported as a runaway last month was found in the brush near a bike trail Monday, the Kokomo Police Department said Tuesday. Mea Rayls was reported to police as a runaway Feb. 8. Police say officers were sent...
KOKOMO, IN
8 News Now

Police: Missing man found dead in desert

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The discovery of a missing man’s human remains were found in a desert area on Thursday, according to Bullhead City police in Arizona. Investigators said evidence at the scene indicated the remains were that of Felipe Calderon Zamora, 39, who was reported missing by his family in July. Official identification and […]
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
The Independent

Wife of I-65 serial killer reveals secret life that let him go undetected for decades: ‘I’m lucky to be alive’

The wife of alleged I-65 serial killer Harry Edward Greenwell feels lucky to be alive, she exclusively told The Independent on Wednesday.Julie Jenkins, 73, was married to Greenwell for nearly 20 years – and totally blindsided by the multi-agency press conference on Tuesday naming her husband, who died in 2013, as the killer of at least three women along the Kentucky-Indiana border in the late 1980s.“One thing that’s going through my mind is that, I guess, I’m lucky to be alive,” Ms Jenkins, a grandmother now living in Minnesota, tells The Independent, adding that she’d previously been in a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Wisconsin Mom Allegedly Strangled Son, 8, Told Husband 'I Don't Know What Happened'

Authorities in Wisconsin say the 41-year-old mother accused of killing her 8-year-old son also tried drowning another child of hers. On Tuesday, Natalia Hitchcock appeared in a Sheboygan courtroom, where prosecutors formally charged her first-degree intentional homicide in the strangulation death of her son, Oliver Hitchcock, as well as attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the alleged attack on her other son.
WISCONSIN STATE
WANE 15

WANE 15

6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy