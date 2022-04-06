ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Unearthed casket found, Oregon officials hoping to ID body found inside

By Hailey Dunn, Nexstar Media Wire
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ErTvl_0f0u18BA00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — An unearthed casket was found with a man’s body inside near Harrisburg, Oregon, on Thursday, Linn County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials said they received a report of a “suspicious wooden box” at a cemetery on Powerline Road.

When investigators arrived, authorities said they found the hand-built casket near a tree at the cemetery. Officials reportedly opened the casket and found a deceased man inside.

LCSO said the body did not appear to have any trauma. They are now trying to identify the man.

Worst cities for seasonal allergies, Richmond in top 5

Officials said the unidentified man was between 30-60 years old, 5’10” tall and weighed 350 pounds. He is described as a white man with brown and gray hair, along with a healed surgery scar on his lower back. Further, officials say the man wears shoes that are size 10.5.

According to LCSO, the cemetery’s Board of Directors didn’t know why the casket was left there as no burials were scheduled.

An investigation is underway. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Detective Division 541-967-3950.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
City
Harrisburg, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
WRBL News 3

Body found in field near Nevada

NEVADA, Mo. — A body found in a field near Nevada Wednesday is now the subject of a death investigation. More News from WRBL The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office first received a report of a body southeast of Nevada in a field. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was contacted and now their Division of Drug […]
NEVADA, MO
St. Joseph Post

Police release ID of body found Monday in St. Joseph

St. Joseph police have released the identity of the body found Monday morning. The St. Joseph Police Department identifies the person as 39-year-old Amy Nussbeck, described as local, but homeless. The department says a suspicious death investigation is underway. Police reported discovering the body in the 700 block of Olive...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
The Independent

Hiker dies after taking mushrooms, police say

A hiker whose body was found in a Washington state river died after taking mushrooms, officials say.Alisonstar Molaf, 25, was reported missing on Friday after she became separated from a friend on the Wallace Falls Trail in Gold Bar, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said.Rescuers from the sheriff’s office, including a swift water rescue team, were unable to find her on Friday, but discovered her body on Saturday morning.“It is believed the two hikers were under the influence of mushrooms,” the sheriff’s office said. “The death appears to be accidental.”The hiking trail is situated on the western edge of the...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casket#Unearthed#Board Of Directors#The Detective Division
CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
OutThere Colorado

Dog found alive on Colorado mountain pass days after presumed death in avalanche

On March 10, a couple and their dog were hit by an avalanche in the area south of Monarch Crest. A male skier was able to avoid getting buried by deploying an avalanche airbag. He was then able to recover a partially buried female skier. While the two humans had made it out of the snow without injury, their dog was no where to be seen by the time they eventually made the call to leave the scene. With survival unlikely, the owners, along with...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
People

Wisconsin Mom Allegedly Strangled Son, 8, Told Husband 'I Don't Know What Happened'

Authorities in Wisconsin say the 41-year-old mother accused of killing her 8-year-old son also tried drowning another child of hers. On Tuesday, Natalia Hitchcock appeared in a Sheboygan courtroom, where prosecutors formally charged her first-degree intentional homicide in the strangulation death of her son, Oliver Hitchcock, as well as attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the alleged attack on her other son.
WISCONSIN STATE
NBC Bay Area

Body Found Inside Merced Home Identified as 8-Year-Old Sophia Mason

The Merced County Coroner confirmed Tuesday the body found inside a Merced home last week belongs to 8-year-old Sophia Mason. Mason's body was discovered days after relatives told Hayward police that they have had no contact with the girl since December. The girl stayed at different locations between Hayward and...
MERCED, CA
Ironton Tribune

Strange but true: There’s no Sundays west of the Mississippi

Lije Evans rode his mule home to his cabin. A few men had just tried to get Lije to go to Oregon with them. As he opened the cabin door, he saw his wife, Rebecca Evans, stooping at their fireplace. Lije yelled out to his wife, “Get your breeches on,...
IRONTON, OH
WJHL

Bristol police ID body found near train cars

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities have identified the body found near train cars at Wes Davis Greenway on March 13. A release from the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department (BTPD) stated the body was that of Ronnie L. Meade, 75, who was believed to be experiencing homelessness in the area. Police noted that investigators did not […]
BRISTOL, TN
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Grizzly Bear Attack is Friendly Reminder to Be Careful this Spring in Idaho

Anytime someone goes camping, hiking, or visits a place where wildlife roams free, the worst scenario you can ever find yourself in is being attacked by an animal. We have all thought about it at some point, and some of us may have come extremely close in certain circumstances. This last week, a man went hiking with his friend in Montana. They decided to split up and meet back at the car later, but the man never returned. He was found later, in what is expected to have been a grizzly bear attack.
IDAHO STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy