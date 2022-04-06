On Air Today: Race, Class, and Solidarity at UNC

By Edie Kasten CHICAGO (CBS)-- In honor of Women's History Month, CBS 2's examining the challenges and triumphs of women in medicine.Dr. Khalilah Gates is a critical care physician and trailblazer, who talks about the changes needed for more Black women to follow in her footsteps."I decided I wanted to be a doctor at a very young age," She said. "Stories have it that at six years old, I made the declaration."Gates had great support. "My parents served as my role models. They instilled in my sister and I this idea that if we put our minds to something, it might be difficult...

