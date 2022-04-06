ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Winter Storm Warning Expands To Duluth Area

By Dave Strandberg
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The Winter Storm Warning for Lake and Cook Counties has been extended to south St. Louis County and Carlton County through Thursday morning. After around four inches of heavy...

OutThere Colorado

24 inches of snow possible, travel disruptions likely in Colorado

Big snow is about to hit some parts of Colorado and forecasts are now calling for even more accumulation than what was predicted yesterday. According to the National Weather Service, snow is expected to fall from late Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening, dropping the deepest totals in the Front Range foothills, along the Palmer Divide, and along mountains east of the Continental Divide.
Bring Me The News

Up to 10 inches of snow slams narrow strip of greater Minnesota

A narrow band of heavy snow dumped nearly 10 inches of snow in west-central and northern Minnesota overnight into Wednesday morning. According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow was reported in a narrow band from basically Fergus Falls to Detroit Lakes and up to Bemidji, where amounts of 6-10 inches were possible. Areas outside of that narrow band were receiving a trace to 4 inches of snow.
Outsider.com

Minnesota Angler Catches Monster Crappie While Ice Fishing

How this Minnesota angler managed to wrangle this monster crappy out of the ice fishing hole, we’ll never know. Wyatt Williams of Bloomington, Minnesota pulled a 3-pound panfish out of the frigid waters at a small undisclosed lake just outside the Twin Cities metropolitan area on February 25, 2022. Using a live scope, Williams and his longtime fishing pal, Bobby Beattie, had located schools of fish throughout the day. They pulled up a couple of 12-inch and 13-inch panfish. Then, around 3:30 p.m., Williams found a monster on the other end of his line.
Surgeon Found Dead After Hiking Trip in North Wisconsin

Kelsey Musgrove, a fellow at the University of Wisconsin, died during a hiking trip she began late last month, authorities said. Musgrove last contacted loved ones on March 26, notifying them she had reached Potato River Falls in Gurney, more than four hours from her hometown in Middleton, according to the Iron County Sheriff's Office.
Hot 104.7

Human Remains Found Inside Burned Camper in Northern Minnesota

Moose Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - Human remains were found after flames were extinguished from an RV early Friday morning in Northern Minnesota. Carlton County Sheriff’s Office said that first responders responded to a fifth-wheel-type camper on fire near the Kalevala Township, about 10 miles northwest of Moose Lake, around 8:00 a.m.
CBS Minnesota

Liquor Store In Northern Minnesota Declared Total Loss After Fire

FRENCH TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) – A liquor store in northern Minnesota was declared a total loss after an early morning fire on Saturday. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to the structure fire at the Side Lake Liquor store around 7 a.m. The building was declared a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
WEAU-TV 13

Two Wisconsin counties haven’t had a COVID-19 case in weeks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin county that has only recorded a single COVID-19 case all month and another that has not seen one since the Ides of March dropped into the Dept. of Health Services’ lowest category for tracking the virus’ spread. In DHS’ latest weekly update,...
Outsider.com

Rare Animal Spotted Twice in One Day in Montana City

You never know what you might find when you venture out into the Montana wilderness. For instance, if you are really lucky you just might find a rare animal, not once, but twice, in one day in this Montana city. Indeed, a math teacher in the area Matt Donaldson was out on his way to work when he spotted a wolverine.
Cool 98.7

This Fall, Schwan’s Will Disappear From North Dakota.

What about my orange pushups? My delicious turkey dinners? Individual pot roast in a bag?!. Schwan's company started in Marshall, Minnesota way back in 1952. Delivering the Schwan family's signature ice cream to happy masses all around Minnesota. Things changed mightily over the years as demand for their frozen goods continued to grow.
Bring Me The News

Woman found dead on ice identified as 44-year-old from central Minnesota

Authorities have identified the person found dead on a frozen channel last week as a 44-year-old woman. The body of Hannah Hale was discovered the morning of March 31 in Watab Township, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Someone had called 911 to report a person lying on the ice in the Harris Channel, a body of water that connects Little Rock Lake to the Mississippi River.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota ski resort purchased by anonymous donor

(Park Rapids, MN) -- An anonymous Minnesota donor has helped a San Francisco-based trust purchase a former ski resort to be used as park land. The donor assisted the Trust for Public Land with purchasing Val Chatel near Park Rapids from a group of investors. The purchase was made for one-point-eight million dollars on March 7th and the land was then donated to Hubbard County.
Outsider.com

Once-in-a-Lifetime Golden Bluegill Caught in Minnesota

When a Minnesota resident went ice fishing in late December on Lindstrom Lake, he didn’t think he would find a rare golden bluegill on the other end of his line. Terry Nelson is a frequent cold-weather angler and is no stranger to the typical bluegill that nibbles on his line. But this particular panfish had peculiar coloring that the fisherman had never seen before.
