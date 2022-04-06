The Bourgeois Pig Celebrating 3-Year Anniversary With ‘Piggy Palooza’

Animals as Leaders began after the disbandment of guitarist Tosin Abasi’s prior band Reflux in 2006, when he was approached by heavy metal label Prosthetic about creating a solo project. A mostly self-trained guitarist—he picked up early skills by watching old hair metal instructional videos—Abasi only agreed to the proposal after taking a year to study at the Atlanta Institute of Music. When he was ready, he returned to the label with one condition: He wanted to include other perspectives besides his own. While Abasi recorded guitar and bass for Animals as Leaders’ self-titled 2009 debut, Misha Mansoor—engineer and founding member of prog metal band Periphery—programmed drums and synths. From the beginning, collaboration was key.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO