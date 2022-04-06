ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

No verdict after 3rd full day of deliberations over kidnap plot

By Madalyn Buursma
 2 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The jury in the federal trial of four men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer did not reach a verdict Wednesday in its third full day of deliberations.

The jury will get back to work Thursday morning.

Brandon Caserta, Barry Croft Jr., Adam Fox and Daniel Harris all face charges in the trial.

Nearly 40 witnesses were called to testify over the three weeks of the trial and prosecutors introduced 400 evidence exhibits, giving jurors a lot to go through.

“We don’t, obviously, know their vote, if they’ve voted at all. They’ve got a lot of evidence to go through, so it feels like they’re going through it. We’re OK with that. We want them to take their time and come to the right verdict,” Caserta’s defense attorney Mike Hills said.

The jury on Tuesday asked for transcripts of testimony, but the judge said none of it had been transcribed. His court reporter said it would be around 3,400 pages. The judge said even if it had been printed, they would have to rely on their memories and notes because transcripts don’t include spoken word nuances.

Defense attorneys argue they were entrapped. Prosecutors argue they were predisposed to the kidnapping.

If convicted, the men could face life in federal prison.

