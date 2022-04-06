ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four hospitalized after school bus crash in north Columbus

By Joe Clark
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Multiple people were taken to the hospital as a precaution after a school bus crash in north Columbus.

Columbus police say the crash involved a Columbus City Schools bus and a garbage truck near the intersection of Henderson Road and Olentangy River Road around 6 a.m., Wednesday.

Police: Woman pulls gun on COTA driver

A spokesperson with Columbus City Schools says two students, the bus driver and a bus aide were taken to an area hospital as a precaution.

The crash remains under investigation.

