Four hospitalized after school bus crash in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Multiple people were taken to the hospital as a precaution after a school bus crash in north Columbus.
Columbus police say the crash involved a Columbus City Schools bus and a garbage truck near the intersection of Henderson Road and Olentangy River Road around 6 a.m., Wednesday.Police: Woman pulls gun on COTA driver
A spokesperson with Columbus City Schools says two students, the bus driver and a bus aide were taken to an area hospital as a precaution.
The crash remains under investigation.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.
Comments / 0