GOVERNOR SIGNS FUTURE READY OREGON PACKAGE

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, Oregon Governor Kate Brown ceremonially signed Senate Bill 1545, known as “Future Ready Oregon” at Intel’s campus in Hillsboro. A release said the legislation is a comprehensive $200 million investment that will give Oregonians the education,...

kqennewsradio.com

Comments / 34

Tony Spencer
1d ago

how about you make reading, writing and arithmetic back in our schools for a graduation requirements and stop wasteing our oxygen by speaking

Reply
29
Pat Barnett
1d ago

that depends on your idea of fair labor practices period, through the yrs seen to many people with the knowledge, experience and tenure for a position but be passed over because they were white and not of another color, so please tell me how that is fair

Reply(10)
17
Rae White
1d ago

you might want to start with making high schoolers have to meet the state qualifications to graduate

Reply
18
WWEEK

One of These Republicans Could Actually Be Your Next Governor

One Thursday evening in February, hundreds of maskless Republicans packed into The River Church, a nondenominational evangelical house of worship located in a Salem strip mall. While all the leading GOP candidates for governor were there, pitching an alternative to four decades of Democratic rule in Oregon, it wasn’t your...
