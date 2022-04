According to a social media update from the City of Hinton, citizens may encounter traffic delays on Temple Street throughout Monday, March 21. The reason behind the delays is a dilapidated house on that street is in the process of being demolished. Drivers are urged to use caution and watch for flaggers directing traffic in that area. The post Traffic Delays Expected in Hinton appeared first on The Hinton News.

HINTON, WV ・ 17 DAYS AGO