Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral cracks down on watering violations amid low canal levels

By Nicolette Perdomo
 2 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. – Canal levels are low in Cape Coral and the watering schedule continues. There have been violations issued in the past week.

The city said water levels would be higher if everyone followed the watering schedule.

It’s a $100 dollar fee for a second violation.

Starting on March 29th when the city issued a water shortage advisory through April 5th, there have been a total of 166 new code cases created for watering violations.

Of those 166, 158 were first-time violations.

Those people received a warning as required by the ordinance.

Six, however, were 2nd violations and they were issued the $100 fine.

Two more were to assist residents with the setting of their timer to the correct days and times to avoid a violation.

The watering schedule for most properties in the city is four hours a day, two days a week.

The city is advising you to limit that time as much as possible.

Below Is a List of Days and Times Residents Can Water:

  • Monday and Friday: Midnight to 4 a.m. For Addresses Ending in 0
  • Monday and Friday: 4 a.m. To 8 a.m. For Addresses Ending in 1
  • Wednesday and Saturday: Midnight to 4 a.m. For Addresses Ending in 3 and 5
  • Wednesday and Saturday: 4 a.m. To 8 a.m. For Addresses Ending in 7 and 9
  • Thursday and Sunday: Midnight to 4 a.m. For Addresses Ending in 2 and 4
  • Thursday and Sunday: 4 a.m. To 8 a.m. For Addresses Ending in 6 and 8

The city has not changed its watering schedule as of right now.

