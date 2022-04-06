ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Gillian Jacobs is everywhere — including the director’s chair

By JOSHUA AXELROD
Centre Daily
 2 days ago

PITTSBURGH — Gillian Jacobs' latest trio of projects are excellent examples of what living your best professional life looks like. You can currently catch the 39-year-old Pittsburgh-area native as Chris Riley on HBO's "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty"; in movie theaters opposite Chris Pine in the action-thriller "The...

www.centredaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Laurie Metcalf Has Landed A New Role For HBO, So What About The Conners?

The Conners has its fair share of irreplaceable stars, and it's reasonable to say actress Laurie Metcalf is near the top of the list. Her role as Roseanne Conner’s sister, Jackie, has long brought audiences laughter, but the actress does get other gigs outside of the show. Just recently, Metcalf snagged a new role on HBO, which might raise questions regarding her future on the ABC sitcom.
TV & VIDEOS
CBS Pittsburgh

Estelle Harris, Actress Best Known For Roles In Seinfeld And Toy Story, Dies At 93

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV News Staff HOLLYWOOD (KDKA/CBS News) – One of Hollywood’s most beloved actresses has died at age 93, according to her agent. Estelle Harris, best known as Estelle Costanza in Seinfeld and the voice of Mrs. Potato Head in the Toy Story franchise, won her way into the hearts of millions as the high-pitched, humorous wife you’d see on your television each week. “She is the mother that everybody loves, even though she’s a pain in the neck,” she told our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in 1998. While she was born in New York City, her family moved to Tarentum when she was seven years old and that’s where she honed her craft as an actress on the Tarentum High School stage. From there Harris’ acting career took a backseat for a few years in the 1950s after she married but got back to her passion in amateur groups, commercials, and more as her children continued to grow. Along with Seinfeld, Harris appeared in shows like Night Court and after her Seinfeld run, the Disney Channel sitcom The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. Harris is survived by three children, three grandsons, and a great-grandson.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Deadline

‘Transatlantic’: Cory Michael Smith, Gillian Jacobs & Corey Stoll Lead Cast Of Netflix 1940s Marseille Drama From Anna Winger

Click here to read the full article. Gotham alum Cory Michael Smith, Gillian Jacobs (Community) and Corey Stoll (Billions) are set as the leads of Netflix’s Transatlantic, a limited series set during the 1940 refugee crisis in Marseille, France. Call My Agent star Grégory Montel, Lucas Englander (Bridge of Spies), Ralph Amoussou (Missions) Deleila Piasko (Boys Are Us) and Amit Rahhav (Unorthodox) round out the international cast of the series, from Unorthodox creator Anna Winger and her Airlift Productions. This marks the first project under Winger’s multi-year deal with Netflix announced last year, under which Winger and Airlift develop and produce...
TV SERIES
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

TV Talk: Mt. Lebanon native Gillian Jacobs directs ‘More Than Robots;’ Fombell singer on ‘American Idol’

Mt. Lebanon native Gillian Jacobs is best known for her acting roles — on NBC’s “Community,” in last summer’s Netflix horror series “Fear Street” — but she’s steadily building a reputation as a documentary filmmaker with her latest endeavor, the robotics competition doc “More than Robots,” premiering Friday on Disney+.
MOUNT LEBANON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Scott Bakula Lands New Show After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Cancellation

Scott Bakula will star in Unbroken, the NBC pilot that will likely be compared to Yellowstone if it succeeds. The pilot was written by Shaun Cassidy and focuses on three ranch families in California. Bakula was recently seen in CBS' NCIS: New Orleans, which was canceled last year. The Quantum...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael Reveals In New HBO Special: “The Secret Is That I’m Gay”

Click here to read the full article. In his 2019 HBO special, Home Videos, comedian Jerrod Carmichael asks his mother if she has ever done cocaine or had a same sex relationship. When she says no, Carmichael says bluntly, “I’ve hooked up with dudes before.” It turns out that delving into family secrets while revealing his own was not a one-time thing for Carmichael who, in his newest HBO comedy special Rothaniel, explains the connection. The special, which the New York Times calls “riveting”, debuts tonight at 9 p.m. EST on HBO and is available to stream on HBO Max. Speaking...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Pine
Person
Gillian Jacobs
Person
Adrien Brody
Person
Grace Hopper
Deadline

‘L.A. Law’: Jill Eikenberry To Guest Star In ABC Revival Pilot, Reprising Her Ann Kelsey Role

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jill Eikenberry is set to guest star in ABC drama pilot L.A. Law, a revival of the iconic Steven Bochco legal drama, reprising her role as Ann Kelsey. Eikenberry starred on all eight seasons of the original NBC series as Kelsey, Associate/Partner in the firm. In the pilot, Eikenberry’s Kelsey is now a judge. In the revival written by Marc Guggenheim and Ubah Mohamed and to be directed by Anthony Hemingway, the venerable law firm of McKenzie Brackman — now named Becker Rollins — reinvents itself as a litigation firm specializing in only...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Says He ‘Dropped Tears,’ Nearly Had to ‘Change Careers’ After Turning Down $14.5 Million for a Movie

Matthew McConaughey is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After kickstarting his career in the 1990s, he rapidly became known for his roles in various romantic comedies. Several classics include “How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days,” “Failure to Launch,” and “Fool’s Gold.” However, in speaking about the growth of his career, the actor revealed he once “dropped tears” and nearly had to change careers after turning down a $14.5 million offer for a movie. See what he has to say about the experience in the clip below.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Nbc#The Post Gazette#Community
rolling out

T.I. goes onstage, takes mic; has heated exchange with comedian (video)

And just like that, T.I. let his temper land him on Page One. Again. The rapper lost his cool on Monday, April 4 at Our Bar ATL, a restaurant and bar in downtown Atlanta. It was open mic night, and the host, comedian Lauren Knight, reportedly joked about the sexual assault allegations against the rapper and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris. Whatever was said prompted T.I. to march to the stage to lodge his objection.
ATLANTA, GA
tvinsider.com

‘The Goldbergs’ Wendi McLendon-Covey Says Jeff Garlin Didn’t ‘Want to Be There’

The Goldbergs‘ ninth season has been steeped in drama, particularly when one of its core cast members abruptly left the series. Jeff Garlin, who played Goldberg family patriarch Murray exited the long-running ABC comedy following an HR investigation and while his character makes brief appearances in single shots, there’s been some creative camera work at play. This has been noticed by viewers who commented online, prompting star Wendi McLendon-Covey, who plays matriarch Beverly, to respond on social media.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Documentaries
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Army
EW.com

NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles

Your favorite special agents will be back for more cases. CBS has renewed all three NCIS franchises — the long-running flagship series NCIS and its spin-offs NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: Hawai'i — for another season. NCIS will return for a milestone 20th season, making it one of the longest-running primetime dramas on TV. Los Angeles will return for season 14, while freshman drama Hawai'i will return season 2.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Netflix Sets Feature Take Of ‘Irredeemable’ & ‘Incorruptible’ Graphic Novel Series With Jeymes Samuel Directing, Kemp Powers Writing, Jay-Z & James Lassiter Producing

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is developing a live-action feature take of the bestselling Boom! Studios comic series Irredeemable and its sister title Incorruptible with BAFTA-winning The Harder They Fall filmmaker Jeymes Samuel directing, Oscar-nominated scribe Kemp Powers writing and producers Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter and James Lassiter on board. Samuel will also produce. Carter and Lassiter will produce through their overall deal at the streamer with Stephen Christy and Ross Richie from Boom! Studios. Powers and Adam Yoelin will serves as EPs. In the graphic novel series, when the world’s most powerful and beloved superhero, the god-like Plutonian, inexplicably begins slaughtering...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy