People jump from boat crushed under drawbridge

MEDFORD (CBS) – A driver was pulled from the burning wreckage of an SUV early Friday morning after a violent crash ended in a front yard in Medford. The SUV hit a tree on Lawrence Road around midnight and then a house before breaking apart into several pieces and bursting into flames. According to the Medford firefighters’ union, when firefighters arrived they found neighbors pulling the driver from the burning SUV. “I approached with the extinguisher and did what I could, try to put out the flames, somebody else also joined with another extinguisher… and they were able to pull him out the window he was yelling, ‘Get me out I can’t be here,’” neighbor Ruben Montano-Lopez told reporters. The union said the driver was rushed to the hospital and no one in the house was hurt. There’s no word yet on the driver’s condition or what caused the crash. Car through a tree and into a house before becoming fully involved. pic.twitter.com/hC7CGmpY7x — Medford Firefighters Local 1032 (@MedfordMAFire) April 8, 2022 “This nightmare scenario could have gone significantly worse if not for the courageous actions of the bystanders and quick work of the responding companies,” Medford Firefighters Local 1032 said in a statement on Facebook.

29 MINUTES AGO