Alex Rodgers of the Barton Community College baseball team has been tabbed as the week eighth KJCCC Division I Player of the Week. Rodgers led the top of the lineup this past week with a .565 batting average and 1.329 on-base percentage helping the Cougars to a 6-0 week. Rodgers' pounded out multi-hits in five of his six games collecting 13 knocks of which three for extra bases, driving in three and drawing five walks.

BARTON COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO