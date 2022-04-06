ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Election 2022

 2 days ago

** Complete returns — https://www.facebook.com/1045KWOS. Jack Deeken is the new Jefferson City First Ward Councilman. He defeated Jacob Robinett. Erin...

kwos.com

WHEC TV-10

Local village elections results

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Numerous village elections are happening Monday from noon - 9 p.m. We will update the results as they come in. Hilton Mayor (4-year term) Hilton Trustees (2 seats) (4-year term) Scottsville Mayor (4-year term) Scottsville Trustees (2 seats) (4-year term) Genesee County. Bergen Trustees (2...
OnTownMedia National News

Mail Voting and Election Legitimacy

Although it had been a feature of elections in some parts of the United States for years, the phenomenon of mail-ballot voting exploded in the 2020 election. In the midst of the COVID pandemic, jurisdictions around the country expanded use of mail voting, sometimes sending ballots to every registered voter. Steps were taken to facilitate ease of mail voting, such as establishing drop boxes for returned ballots, relaxing rules regarding signature verification, and easing restrictions on “ballot harvesting,” the practice whereby paid political activists collect a large number of completed ballots and return them for counting. As a result, by some estimates, the proportion of ballots cast by mail nearly doubled from 2016 to 2020.
Greater Milwaukee Today

Spring 2022 election preview

Southeastern Wisconsin residents will participate in a number of local elections on Tuesday, April 5. Those elections include races at the county, city and school board levels. We'll highlight many of these races in print leading up to election day. You can see many of those election previews below. For...
Minnesota Reformer

More than 1,500 books have been banned in public schools, and a U.S. House panel asks why

WASHINGTON — A U.S. House Oversight and Reform Committee panel on Thursday examined why thousands of books, predominantly written by marginalized authors, have been banned from public schools, and the impact of those actions on students and teachers. “Most books being targeted for censorship are books that introduce ideas about diversity or our common humanity, […] The post More than 1,500 books have been banned in public schools, and a U.S. House panel asks why appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
