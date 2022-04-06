Retired firefighter JC councilman weighs in on Capitol Avenue

A New Mexico county commissioner who founded a group called 'Cowboys for Trump' was found guilty by a judge on Tuesday of breaching the US Capitol during the January 6 riot, marking a second consecutive win at trial for federal prosecutors. US District Judge Trevor McFadden rejected Couy Griffin's argument...
The infamous Florida man at the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021 who was photographed making off with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's lectern is claiming to have played a joke on the media before heading to prison. Adam Johnson, about to turn himself in for a 75-day prison...
WASHINGTON — What began as DC Police investigating a tip of biohazard material being stored in a Capitol Hill rowhouse has spiraled into a discovery of fetuses and allegations of violations of abortion laws. DC Police discovered five fetuses at the home of an anti-abortion activist in Capitol Hill...
ST. LOUIS – More Missouri counties found morel mushrooms this week. Morel mushroom hunting season is in full swing. It usually starts in late March and goes until early May. Most hunters won’t share the locations of their best hunting spots, but there are some Facebook groups dedicated to the pursuit. The Missouri Morel Hunting Facebook […]
WESTFIELD, Ill., (WTHI)- The Westfield Police Department is permanently disbanding. The announcement was made on the department's Facebook page. The post said the decision came from the village's board of trustees. The department said the numerous Illinois police reform bills added even more pressure to the already financially restrained department....
Federal prosecutors have charged a northwest Missouri man in the Capitol insurrection, saying he denied breaching the building then later told agents that reviewing videos he took that day reminded him that he had indeed gone inside. Lloyd Casimiro Cruz Jr., 39, of Polo — about 50 miles northeast of...
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka has finished its clean-up efforts at a large homeless camp as of Wednesday. The city began to clear out “Tent City” on Tuesday for public health and safety reasons. City of Topeka Director of Communications, Gretchen Spiker, said that the homeless who were located on the property would […]
An Arkansas man who told federal investigators that he urinated on a column inside the Capitol on Jan. 6 has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor. Robert “Bob” Snow, 78, admitted to parading, demonstrating, or picketing inside the Capitol building. The charge is punishable by up to six months in jail and a $5,000 fine.
Comments / 0