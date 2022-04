The second-generation Ford Fiesta made its debut in August 1983 and became the first-ever Fiesta available with a diesel engine. The model retained the boxy overall shape of its predecessor but introduced a new interior and some new powertrain options. It remained a humble city car, though, with even the most powerful versions being very slow by today’s standards. This was probably one of the main reasons for the owner of this second-gen Fiesta to transform their car into a drag beast.

CARS ・ 6 HOURS AGO