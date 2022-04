ALLIANCE – The Carnation City's Habitat for Humanity affiliate will help three families secure homes in 2022, the most for a single year in the last decade. The nonprofit developed an "aggressive" approach to obtaining grant funding that will allow the agency to have nine completed homes in the focus neighborhood of its eastern Alliance revitalization program by the end of the year, Executive Director of Alliance Area Habitat for Humanity Niki McIlvain said.

