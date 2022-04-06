ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Deshaun Watson must reveal sexual contact with other massage therapists: judge

By Peggy Gallek, Ed Gallek
WDTN
WDTN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dl3rB_0f0trS7900

CLEVELAND (WJW)– There’s a new development in the ongoing legal proceedings surrounding new Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson .

While two grand juries declined to indict the 26-year-old, he still faces 22 civil lawsuits from women accusing him of sexual misconduct. Depositions started in Harris County District Court in Texas last month.

See the Most Read Stories from WDTN.com here ➡

During Tuesday’s hearing, the judge ruled on several motions, including one that states Watson must now reveal whether he had sex with the 18 massage therapists that have publicly supported him. They maintain he was professional when they worked with him.

“We will continue our efforts to force Mr. Watson to answer our questions and reveal the full parameters of his conduct,” said Tony Buzbee, the attorney who represents the 22 women claiming misconduct.

Watson told reporters at a news conference in March that he “never assaulted,” disrespected or harassed any women.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Oxygen

Children Of Texas Woman On Death Row Plead 'Please Spare The Life Of Our Mother'

During hours of relentless questioning, Melissa Lucio more than 100 times had denied fatally beating her 2-year-old daughter. But worn down from a lifetime of abuse and the grief of losing her daughter Mariah, her lawyers say, the Texas woman finally acquiesced to investigators. “I guess I did it,” Lucio responded when asked if she was responsible for some of Mariah’s injuries.
TEXAS STATE
TODAY.com

Texas woman says hospital mistakenly claimed her husband was dead

Just a day after Betty Harris left her husband Bryant at a Texas rehabilitation center, she received a call from a nearby hospital informing her — mistakenly — that he was dead. Harris saw her husband on March 7 at Deerbrook Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation center, where he...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Massage Therapists#Sex#Lawsuits#Wjw#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDTN

Motorcyclist killed in Darke County crash

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has died after his motorcycle was hit by a car in Greenville Wednesday night. The Darke County Sheriff’s Office said the fatal crash happened on State Route 49 and Children’s Home-Bradford Road at 9:30 p.m. According to a release, the...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Potential explosive devices found, two detained in Newark

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Newark police evacuated a section of Prospect Street in an investigation into a potential bomb scare. Police said they were called to the 40 block of Prospect Street, a residential area, at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday after a bomb device was found. Newark police stated...
NEWARK, OH
WDTN

WDTN

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy