Woman wanted in armed carjacking
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is charged with an armed carjacking and assault in Southwest Memphis, and police are looking for help finding her.
Tabitha Mofatt, 35, has a warrant out for her arrest.
Memphis Police say a man called them March 27 and said he’d been the victim of a carjacking at Old Horn Lake and Peebles Road in southwest Memphis.
Police say he was in his Chevy Tahoe with a woman when an armed man on a black motorcycle pulled up, fired one shot and ordered the victim out of his SUV.
When he got out, the male suspect took the man’s cell phone while the woman took off in the victim’s Tahoe.
That woman was identified by police as Mofatt after an investigation. The male suspect has not been publicly identified.

Call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH with tips.
