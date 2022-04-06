ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

TechScape: What does Elon Musk want with Twitter?

By Alex Hern
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P7IUz_0f0tqwVS00
Passive aggressive: Tesla CEO Elon Musk days before acquiring a 9.2% stake in Twitter Photograph: Reuters

“If you can’t beat them, join them” is loser talk. If you can’t beat them, buy 10% of them, and then they’re the ones who have to beat you .

That, at least, seems to have been Elon Musk’s conclusion, after he ended a month of whining about the social network, on the social network, with a $2.9bn purchase of 9.2% of the social network.

Sign up for our weekly technology newsletter, TechScape.

From the Guardian :

Elon Musk has built up a 9.2% stake in Twitter , according to filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday .

Twitter shares jumped 26% in pre- market trading on the back of the news that the world’s richest person holds shares worth almost $3bn in the micro- blogging platform.

Musk, the maverick boss of Tesla and SpaceX who has an estimated $273bn (£208bn) fortune, owned 73,486,938 Twitter shares on 14 March according to the filing. Those shares were worth just under $2.9bn based on Friday’s closing price, but will now be worth about $3.6bn.

There’s scant further information about the purchase for the time being. The SEC filing, a form called Schedule 13G, is mandatory for anyone who takes control of more than 5% of a given company (which means that, theoretically, Musk could have owned 4.9% of Twitter before now without needing to disclose it). And, crucially, it requires you to commit to being a passive investor. Which is why it was somewhat odd that Twitter’s chief executive Parag Agrawal announced on Tuesday that Musk would be taking up a board seat:

Musk is a committed user of Twitter. A very committed user. Let’s have a brief overview of the Tesla chief executive’s history on the site:

  • Twitter is surely close to his heart, as the place he met his (ex?) girlfriend and mother of his (two?) children (look, it’s complicated), Grimes. The tale of their courtship is oft-told: Musk tweeted out an odd pun involving a theoretical AI hellscape before discovering that Grimes was the only other person who had made the same weird joke. He slid into her DMs and that was that.

  • In his professional life, though, Twitter is almost certainly better remembered as the reason why Musk now legally has to have a lawyer sign off on all his tweets. In August 2018 he tweeted that he had “funding secured” to take Tesla private at $420 a share (the amount apparently picked as an odd weed-culture joke). Since Musk did not, in fact, have funding secured – he had, maybe, had preliminary discussions with a few investors – the US Securities and Exchange Commission made the not-unreasonable argument that he’d illegally communicated false information to investors, slapped him with a fine and forced Tesla to appoint said lawyer.

  • Summer 2018 was a fertile time for Musk. Just one month before the “funding secured” post, he sent a tweet which, for a normal person, would have resulted in the most legal trouble they’d ever been in for a tweet. The billionaire, who had offered his services to help rescue a boys’ football team that had become trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand, apparently became outraged when a British diver mocked his suggestion of a mini-submarine to help, and responded by calling him “pedo guy”. Despite doubling down on the claim, tweeting “Bet ya a signed dollar it’s true” to one follower, and hiring a private investigator to find out whether the diver really was a paedophile, Musk managed to convince a US court that the claim was a meaningless insult and avoided libel damages.

  • Running through all the controversial tweets that haven’t resulted in either two children or a lawsuit would take up most of this newsletter, but Musk has also compared Twitter’s new chief executive to Stalin , said that the first two letters of “SEC” stood for “Suck” and “Elon’s” , called the coronavirus “panic” “dumb” in March 2020 , obliquely called for an end to restrictions in April that year , and said we should “Nuke Mars” .

If there’s one through line we can take from a tour of his tweeting past, it’s that Musk is one of the few people on the planet who has a more self-destructive compulsion to tweet than I do. But if there’s a second through line, it’s that the man has a massive issue with authority, and a particular issue with the authority of the SEC.

Which takes us back to that Schedule 13G filing. The document’s a shorter version of a much longer, and much more detailed, form called Schedule 13D, which is to be used only if you’ve relinquished direct or indirect control. Doing so lets you avoid disclosing certain things, like how much you paid for the stake, or the source of your funds.

But at the last minute, it looks like Musk blinked. Just hours before this newsletter was published, he filed an updated version of his disclosure, recategorised under 13D, and revealing that he has committed, as part of the agreement that gives him a board seat, not to acquire more than 14.9% of Twitter while sitting on its board, or within 90 days of leaving. It still leaves open the question of why he tried to hide his activist status in the first place, but should be enough to keep the SEC off his back – over this issue, at least.

If you want to read the complete version of the newsletter please subscribe to receive TechScape in your inbox every Wednesday.

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

Putin’s daughters targeted in US sanctions against Russia

The US has announced fresh sanctions targeting two daughters of Vladimir Putin, as well as Russia’s biggest public and private banks, as part of a common western effort to starve Vladimir Putin’s war machine of funds. The sanctions targeting Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova, two adult daughters of...
POLITICS
Benzinga

Does World's Richest Man Elon Musk Live Frugally?

“Bro does not live like a billionaire. Bro lives at times below the poverty line,” Grimes said of Musk. One item that Grimes discussed was Musk’s decision to sell several homes and move to Texas and live in a less-than-$50,000 house. Despite being the richest person in the...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Fast Company

A Harvard historian explains what Elon Musk is getting wrong about the future

When it comes to Elon Musk, it can be hard to separate the man from the myth. But in her new podcast The Evening Rocket, Harvard historian and New Yorker writer Jill Lepore manages to see through Musk’s mystique, explain his worldview, and decipher his visions of the future by going back to the sci-fi stories he grew up on—stories, Lepore says, that Musk sometimes misread.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Elon Musk And Jack Dorsey Say This Needs To Change About Twitter Algorithm

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk expressed his concerns about Twitter Inc’s (NYSE: TWTR) algorithm on Thursday and asked his followers if it should be open source. The company’s founder Jack Dorsey says users should have a choice. What Happened: Dorsey responded to Musk’s poll on Thursday...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Jack Dorsey regrets that he’s ‘partially to blame’ for the state of the internet today

Jack Dorsey says he has regrets about the social media giant he co-founded. Dorsey, who announced plans to leave Twitter in November, recently tweeted that he feels guilty about the role the company has played in creating a centralized internet, where a small handful of companies and platforms claim an outsized proportion of users and their data. With 217 million daily users, Twitter certainly qualifies as one of those platforms, along with other tech giants like Meta, Alphabet and Amazon.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec Filing#Twitter Photograph#Reuters#Techscape#Sec
inputmag.com

MyPillow guy blows $1 million every month on his 'YouTube competitor'

Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow and alleged former lover of Jane Krakowski, has successfully launched a website. Frank Speech is a video-streaming platform that’s a precursor to the social network he promised last year — and now he’s now spending upwards of $1 million every single month to keep it up and running, apparently.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Tesla
The Guardian

Don’t assume Russia and China are on the same page. The US can work with China

In the run-up to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin’s highly publicized meeting with Xi Jinping before the Beijing Winter Olympics seems to have crystallized opinion in the west. In the US and its allies, political leaders, commentators and journalists now portray a monolithic authoritarian bloc bent on extinguishing the rules-based order that has safeguarded peace and democracy for decades.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Guardian

The Guardian

230K+
Followers
62K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy