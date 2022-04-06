TechScape: What does Elon Musk want with Twitter?

Passive aggressive: Tesla CEO Elon Musk days before acquiring a 9.2% stake in Twitter Photograph: Reuters

“If you can’t beat them, join them” is loser talk. If you can’t beat them, buy 10% of them, and then they’re the ones who have to beat you .

That, at least, seems to have been Elon Musk’s conclusion, after he ended a month of whining about the social network, on the social network, with a $2.9bn purchase of 9.2% of the social network.

Sign up for our weekly technology newsletter, TechScape.

From the Guardian :

Elon Musk has built up a 9.2% stake in Twitter , according to filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday . Twitter shares jumped 26% in pre- market trading on the back of the news that the world’s richest person holds shares worth almost $3bn in the micro- blogging platform. Musk, the maverick boss of Tesla and SpaceX who has an estimated $273bn (£208bn) fortune, owned 73,486,938 Twitter shares on 14 March according to the filing. Those shares were worth just under $2.9bn based on Friday’s closing price, but will now be worth about $3.6bn.

There’s scant further information about the purchase for the time being. The SEC filing, a form called Schedule 13G, is mandatory for anyone who takes control of more than 5% of a given company (which means that, theoretically, Musk could have owned 4.9% of Twitter before now without needing to disclose it). And, crucially, it requires you to commit to being a passive investor. Which is why it was somewhat odd that Twitter’s chief executive Parag Agrawal announced on Tuesday that Musk would be taking up a board seat:

Musk is a committed user of Twitter. A very committed user. Let’s have a brief overview of the Tesla chief executive’s history on the site:

If there’s one through line we can take from a tour of his tweeting past, it’s that Musk is one of the few people on the planet who has a more self-destructive compulsion to tweet than I do. But if there’s a second through line, it’s that the man has a massive issue with authority, and a particular issue with the authority of the SEC.

Which takes us back to that Schedule 13G filing. The document’s a shorter version of a much longer, and much more detailed, form called Schedule 13D, which is to be used only if you’ve relinquished direct or indirect control. Doing so lets you avoid disclosing certain things, like how much you paid for the stake, or the source of your funds.

But at the last minute, it looks like Musk blinked. Just hours before this newsletter was published, he filed an updated version of his disclosure, recategorised under 13D, and revealing that he has committed, as part of the agreement that gives him a board seat, not to acquire more than 14.9% of Twitter while sitting on its board, or within 90 days of leaving. It still leaves open the question of why he tried to hide his activist status in the first place, but should be enough to keep the SEC off his back – over this issue, at least.

If you want to read the complete version of the newsletter please subscribe to receive TechScape in your inbox every Wednesday.