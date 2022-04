If you take your water from the City of Cushing utilities, you are being advised to boil your water before any type of consumption. The severe weather and tornado that happened overnight this past Monday caused widespread damage around the Cushing area. Preliminary estimates from the National Weather Service in Shreveport categorize the tornado in northwestern Nacogdoches County as an EF-2, with winds at 125 mph or greater.

CUSHING, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO