21 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
 2 days ago
  • Dakota Gold (NYSE: DC) shares rose 97.1% to $13.60 in pre-market trading. The company’s stock was uplisted to NYSE American on Tuesday.
  • BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) rose 19.7% to $12.38 in pre-market trading after jumping around 18% on Tuesday.
  • TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ) rose 17.1% to $3.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ: DRTS) rose 14.5% to $14.51 in pre-market trading. Citigroup recently initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $21 price target.
  • Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) rose 12.6% to $0.62 in pre-market trading. Alset EHome International recently reported FY2021 results with a 22% revenue growth.
  • Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) shares rose 11% to $21.30 in pre-market trading. Gogo recently named Sergio Aguirre as President and COO.
  • Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) rose 10.6% to $1.87 in pre-market trading. Guardforce AI shares gained 5% on Tuesday after the company announced it has begun to roll out additional features for its Intelligent Cloud Platform powered robots in Macau.
  • Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVDA) rose 10.6% to $4.17 in pre-market trading. Iveda reported closing of $8.0 million public offering uplisting to Nasdaq and reverse stock split.
  • Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ: THCA) rose 9.3% to $13.89 in pre-market trading after jumping around 12% on Tuesday.
  • Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) shares rose 8% to $6.06 in pre-market trading. Sunshine Biopharma shares jumped 148% on Tuesday after the company announced that two of its designed mRNA molecules are effective at destroying cancer cells grown in culture.
  • Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) rose 7.8% to $1.38 in pre-market trading.
  • OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) rose 7.3% to $0.85 in pre-market trading. OpGen recently announced interim analysis results from clinical trial for unyvero urinary tract infection panel.
  • Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) rose 5.3% to $0.2230 in pre-market trading. Guardion Health Sciences recently reported FY21 loss of $1.04 per share.

Losers

  • Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) fell 12.2% to $0.5842 in pre-market trading after surging around 31% on Tuesday. Tantech recently said its subsidiary, Shangchi Automobile Co Ltd, won an additional ten vehicle orders.
  • TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) fell 11.5% to $0.28 in pre-market trading. GLG Life Tech recently reported Q4 results.
  • Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGH) fell 9.9% to $12.08 in pre-market trading after jumping around 48% on Tuesday.
  • FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGF) shares fell 8.8% to $3.28 in pre-market trading. FG Financial Group jumped over 24% on Tuesday following a 13G filing from Peter Lynch showing a new 5.83% stake in the company
  • Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) shares fell 7.7% to $3.37 in pre-market trading. Aterian recently said that Cynthia Williams has joined the Company's Board of Directors.
  • Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: RDBX) fell 6.4% to $2.06 in pre-market trading.
  • Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ: IVA) fell 6.2% to $11.40 in pre-market trading. The FDA completed a safety review of Inventiva’s IND application and signed off Phase 2 combination trial with its lead drug candidate, lanifibranor.
  • Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOUR) shares fell 5.8% to $3.59 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Tuesday. Hour Loop CEO recently resigned effective March 29.

Benzinga

