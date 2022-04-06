ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Here's How This Analyst Views Fintech Stocks Affirm, Toast Amid Pandemic Recovery

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WymE7_0f0tnxr200
  • MoffettNathanson analyst Eugene Simuni rolled out coverage of six stocks in the Fintech sector.
  • Simuni initiated coverage of Toast Inc TOST with a Sell rating and $19 price target (10.2% downside) and Affirm Holdings Inc AFRM with a Neutral rating and $50 price target (14.1% upside).
  • He thinks that Toast and Affirm are two Fintech disruptors whose longer-term growth trajectories are likely to disappoint compared to the anticipations indicated in current valuations.
  • Toast faces a challenging competitive environment from other "buy now, pay later" (BNPL) providers, which is likely to create "downward pressure" on its profit yield.
  • Other headwinds include the potential of higher financing costs and deterioration in the U.S. credit environment.
  • While Affirm is a leader in the U.S. BNPL market, the niche value proposition of BNPL services and rapidly compressing yields restricted its growth runway.
  • Meanwhile, the analyst noted that digital banks continue to capture market share from traditional financial service providers, like banks and credit unions that are struggling to keep up with technology demands.
  • Price Action: TOST shares closed lower by 11.9% at $21.19, and AFRM lower by 8.09% at $43.84 on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Dogecoin Could Be Worth If DOGE Hits $1

Many in the Dogecoin community called for the cryptocurrency to hit $1. The month of May 2021 saw Dogecoin hit an all-time high of $0.7375. Meme crypto Dogecoin was one of the most talked about items in the investing world in 2021. While the coin no longer trends like it did in 2021 and isn’t the talk of the town, Dogecoin DOGE/USD could soon find itself trending and shooting higher on the heels of the one-year anniversary of some important dates.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Here's How Much Elon Musk's Wealth Increased In Just One Day

The world’s richest person added to his wealth Monday thanks to a stake in a company he was recently critical of. Here are the details. What Happened: It was revealed Monday that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk took a 9.2% stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR). News of the purchase led to shares of the social media platform rallying Monday.
NFL
MarketWatch

Prepare for a recession this summer, a bear market in real estate and a drop in stock prices, warns strategist David Rosenberg

Inflation has turned out to be not-so-transitory, and the Federal Reserve has its knives out. Well, its hammer, anyway. Raising interest rates — the U.S. central bank’s primary tool to restrain runaway prices — is a blunt instrument, at best, and until now, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has been reluctant to reach for it, let alone use it.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Price Action#Credit Unions#Moffettnathanson#Toast Inc Tost#Sell#Affirm Holdings Inc Afrm#Bnpl Services
Motley Fool

Investing in This ETF Right Now Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

You don't need to know a lot about investing to build wealth. S&P 500 ETFs can be a fantastic investment for many reasons. By investing just a few hundred dollars per month, you could earn $1 million or more. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Fintech
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Fortune

What the Fed’s first interest rate hike in 4 years means for the market—and a potential recession

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The Federal Reserve is set to raise interest rates for the first time since 2018 on Wednesday as it grapples with rising consumer prices, and many Wall Street analysts are predicting it won’t be the last rate hike in 2022.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

What's Going On With Disney Shares?

Walt Disney Co DIS shares are trading lower by 0.11% at $137.01 Friday morning on average volume, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The move lower may be in sympathy with the broader market, as well as the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA, which is down roughly 0.33% to $345.69 during Friday’s trading session.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Delta-8 THC Vs Delta-9 THC

This article by Erin Hiatt was originally published on Leafreport and appears here with permission. As a cannabis consumer you’ve probably experienced that “high,” a feeling of euphoria or intoxication, thanks in no small part to a cannabinoid called Delta-9 THC. However, there is a new cannabinoid gaining market share and steam with consumers, and that is Delta-8 THC. Learn about key differences between these cannabis compounds.
CANCER
Benzinga

Deutsche Bank Becomes First Major Bank To Predict Recession

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. (Wednesday Market Open) Equity index futures are pointing to a lower open as investor nervousness increases on comments made by Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard. While the Fed’s hawkishness is causing concern, several developments overseas pushed the S&P 500 index futures lower and led Deutsche Bank to predict a recession in 2023.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
36K+
Followers
121K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy