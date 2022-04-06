ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Top baby names in Ohio for 2022

By Stephanie Thompson
 1 day ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The list of the top baby names for Ohio has been updated for 2022 and there are a few significant changes this year.

Names.org has released its predictions for the most used baby names in 2022 based on data from the Social Security Administration.

Top Boys Names

Liam was the number one name for boys in 2020 across the U.S. and in Ohio. However, Names.org predicts Oliver will outpace Liam to take the state’s top spot for 2022. The site anticipates that 607 new Buckeye State babies will be named Oliver in 2022. Liam will drop to second place with 598 babies expected to receive the name.

The names rounding out Ohio’s top ten list for 2022 include Noah, James, William, Elijah, Henry, Owen, Lincoln, and Theodore.

Names.org points out that Owen, Lincoln, and Theodore are more exclusive to Ohio because they are not likely to be in the national top 10 boy names for 2022.

Lincoln and Theodore are both anticipated to move up in popularity in Ohio from 2020. Lincoln will move up two spots from No. 11 to No. 9 and Theodore will jump from No. 16 to No. 10.

Names.org most popular boy baby names in Ohio for 2022

Top Girls Names

Olivia is expected to remain at the top spot for girl names in Ohio, where it has been since 2019.

There are no new names predicted to break into Ohio’s 2022 top 10 list for girls. The list will remain basically the same from 2020, with only a slight shuffling of names.

Amelia, Charlotte, Ava, Sophia, Emma, Evelyn, Harper, Isabella, and Eleanor make up the rest of the 2022 list.

Favorites for Ohioans, Harper and Eleanor, are not predicted to be on the national top 10 girl names of 2022.

Names.org most popular girl baby names in Ohio for 2022

Ohio Specific Names

The top boys’ names most likely to be seen in Ohio versus the rest of the country include Cory, Grant, Mitchell, Gage, and Braxton.

For girls, Alivia, Alaina, Brooklynn, Lydia, Kara, and Paige are seen in Ohio but not in other parts of the U.S.

For the full list of Ohio’s baby name predictions for 2022, click here . For a full list of the most popular names in the United States, click here .

