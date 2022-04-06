ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ankeny, IA

Group speaks out on Ankeny School District’s decision to delay diversity hire

By Stephanie Johnson
WHO 13
WHO 13
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DwBdj_0f0tldWA00

ANKENY, Iowa – An Ankeny-based nonprofit is speaking out about the Ankeny School District’s decision to delay adding a second diversity, Equity, and Inclusion position.

Last week, the district briefly posted the position but then removed it. School leaders say the district is undergoing an audit to review the district’s diversity efforts.

Meanwhile, the nonprofit FOCUSS Inc. believes the school board is not taking the issue seriously.

“I don’t think they want a resolution. If you want a resolution, then the President [would have] showed up to the meeting,” said FOCUSS Inc. CEO Darnell Loatman.

“Everyone else is going to follow his lead, so if a resolution was wanted by anybody, he would have been there.”

The district has not confirmed when it will complete the audit or if it will repost the position.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

Teen arrested in 7 Des Moines armed robberies

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines 18-year-old is in the Polk County Jail after police arrested him in connection with a string of robberies dating back to November of 2021. Korbyn Kain was booked into the jail early Wednesday morning on seven charges of first-degree robbery. Criminal complaints in the case claim Kain robbed […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Police: Woman shot in the face while at stoplight in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the face late Monday night while stopped at a Des Moines intersection. It happened around 11:45 p.m. at 2nd Avenue and University Avenue, Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said. The woman was stopped at the light when someone […]
DES MOINES, IA
Cody Enterprise

School district struggles to hire custodians

In a market that is witnessing businesses lobby hard for employees, the Cody School District is in the unique position of having to fill four open custodial positions, something the human resources department hasn’t ever had to face before. “We are literally relying on our substitute custodians and other...
CODY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ankeny, IA
State
Iowa State
Ankeny, IA
Sports
Ankeny, IA
Education
Ankeny, IA
Society
Local
Iowa Society
Local
Iowa Education
Local
Iowa Sports
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Bottle bill proposals will leave Iowans holding their cans

Iowa lawmakers seem poised, with their latest effort to update the state’s popular but long-struggling bottle bill, to give everyone what they want. Everyone, that is, except consumers. What do consumers want? Most simply want the convenience of returning their empties to their grocery stores or nearby redemption centers. They also want to keep bottles […] The post Bottle bill proposals will leave Iowans holding their cans appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

After 2 Arsons, Casey’s Won’t Rebuild in Rural Iowa Town

In small, rural towns across Iowa, gas stations are more than just places to fill up with fuel. They're places to grab breakfast, lunch, or something for dinner. A cup of coffee in the morning before work. A place to run into friends and neighbors. In many Iowa towns, that place is a Casey's General Store. But one small Iowa town has been told that Casey's isn't coming back.
MAXWELL, IA
B100

College Town In Iowa Named ‘Ugliest’ In The Entire State

Iowa sure is Beautiful, but a website called travel.alot.com decided that despite Iowa's beauty it had to find the ugliest town in the state. This article actually highlights the ugliest town/city in every state and is ruthless with their picks. I was not expecting this college town to be on...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School District#Ankeny School District#The School Board#Focuss Inc#Nexstar Media Inc
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Reynolds’ decision on bill could lead to dismissal of licensing lawsuit

A bill that awaits the signature of Gov. Kim Reynolds could result in the dismissal of a lawsuit over the constitutionality of Iowa’s licensing laws. In December, a Texas company filed a civil rights lawsuit against the state of Iowa for requiring that hair-threading professionals undergo 600 hours of training to become licensed. Arsah Enterprise Inc., […] The post Reynolds’ decision on bill could lead to dismissal of licensing lawsuit appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Central Iowa teacher charged with public intoxication at school

GREENE COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - A public school teacher was arrested at the school on Thursday after allegedly exhibiting concerning behavior, officials said. According to television station KCCI, Peyton Paddock, 24, was charged with public intoxication and operating while intoxicated. Filings in Greene County District Court said that the principal...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Last employee living in Wasserbahn Waterpark hotel moves out

WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - Ruth Wheeler said she was told around 11:00 am Monday that the lights in the Wasserbahn Waterpark hotel were going to be turned off, and the building was dark about one hour later. Wheeler had worked at the hotel in Williamsburg; she and her two sons...
WILLIAMSBURG, IA
WHO 13

Why is it always so windy in Iowa?

DES MOINES, Iowa — “It would actually be nice outside if it weren’t for this wind!” How many times have you said, heard, or thought of that exact statement? If it’s March or April, then probably quite a bit. As soon as we leave the single-digit temperatures behind and the snow melts away, the wind […]
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
WHO 13

Police: More than 30 rounds fired at Des Moines home

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police in Des Moines are investigating a shooting after they say more than 30 rounds were fired at a home early Tuesday morning. Multiple 911 calls came in about the shooting just before 3:00 a.m. in the 1600 block of 7th Street, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Priceless items lost after tornado could offer big healing in Winterset

WINTERSET, Iowa — Emotions from the EF4 tornado remain fresh in Winterset. Community volunteer and co-pastor at Foursquare Church in Winterset Rebecca Hornbach said, “What can we do in the days and months and years ahead to help our community continue to heal?” Tadd Davis was in the Madison County Ambulance command center on March […]
WINTERSET, IA
WHO 13

Multiple crews respond to downtown Osceola fire

OSCEOLA, Iowa — A large fire broke out in downtown Osceola Monday night and multiple crews from the area had to be called in to help extinguish the flames. Osceola Fire Chief Bryon Jimmerson told WHO 13 that the first call about the fire came in at 11:07 p.m. for the structure at the corner […]
OSCEOLA, IA
WHO 13

Animal neglect arrest made in case of starved Great Dane

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines woman is charged with animal neglect after officials say she starved a Great Dane, who weighed just 44 pounds when he was rescued Monday. Alaxandria Byron, 26, was arrested Monday and booked into the Polk County Jail on a charge of animal neglect-death or serious injury. She has […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Man seriously injured in Sunday Court Avenue shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in the stomach near Court Avenue early Sunday morning. Shortly after 12:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting behind the Court Center building on Court Avenue, according to the Des Moines Police Department. Witnesses told police a fight […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

DMPD identifies homicide victim in Sunday shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police have released the name of the victim in Des Moines’ fifth homicide of 2022. Fifty-nine-year-old Jeffrey Dwayne Gillom died from injuries received in a shooting in the 2400 block of Hickman Road Sunday night, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. Police say the suspect intentionally […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy