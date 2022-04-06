School delays for Wednesday, April 6

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The winter weather moving through north-central Wisconsin has caused schools to close or delay start time. Closings include Antigo School District, Arbor Vitae-Woodruff, Elcho School District, Lac du Flambeau, Lakeland Union High School, MHLT School District, North Lakeland School and Trinity Lutheran - Minocqua. Northland Pines...
HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) – There will be a two-hour delay for Wednesday’s school start time for Harris County School due to forecasted severe weather. “The combination of predicted high winds and rain in the darkness of early hours make conditions hazardous for buses and therefore unsafe for them to be on the road transporting our […]
Comments / 0