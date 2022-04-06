Teacher quits after controversy over message on white board

DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver School Board voted to approve a proposal impacting the district’s innovation schools. There are more than 50 innovation schools throughout Denver Public Schools. (credit: Katie Wood/The Denver Post via Getty Images) The board’s vote not only affects teachers but thousands of DPS families. Many are worried and unsure of how their schools will change. Jessica Bell is a DPS alumna turned teacher at Denver Green School. She says the experience she’s able to provide students is one she never had. “I get to be one of the voices that makes huge decisions within the school. I...

DENVER, CO ・ 13 DAYS AGO