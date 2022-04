GEORGETOWN, Del.– Cape Henlopen defeated Sussex Tech in a final score of 3-2 on Tuesday. Cape Henlopen’s Joshua Reinhold would hit a solo home run in the 1st inning to give Cape the early 1-0 lead over the Ravens. The Vikings would add another run in the 4th inning on a RBI single from Brent Scott. Cape would add to that lead after scoring on a wild pitch to give them the 3-0 lead.

