Economy

Shift Technology Taps into Legentic Data to Help Insurers Make Better Decisions About Suspicious Claims

By Shift Technology
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Specialized Data Gives New Insights into Potentially Fraudulent Behaviors. BOSTON and PARIS, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shift Technology, a provider of AI-driven decision automation and optimization solutions for the global insurance industry, and Legentic, a provider of real-time and historic data used for fraud detection, today announced the two companies...

