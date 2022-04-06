Shift Technology Taps into Legentic Data to Help Insurers Make Better Decisions About Suspicious Claims

A single platform isn’t likely to solve all the data problems hamstringing the enterprise, but entrepreneur Brett Hurt believes his latest venture — Data.World — can affect at least some change. Data.World, which today announced that it raised $50 million in Series C funding led by Goldman Sachs, looks to leverage cloud-based tools to deliver data discovery, data governance and big data analytics features with a corporate focus. Hurt says that the mission is to create a collaborative community for data scientists, engineers and researchers, and, toward that end, he claims that Data.World now has more than 1.6 million members across customers including the Associated Press and Penguin Random House.

