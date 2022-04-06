Lt. Governor Gilchrist to join economic roundtable

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, will meet with local economic leaders in West Branch on Wednesday, April 6, to discuss small business and economic growth, to further advance the $409 million Growing MI Business grant program.

After the meeting, Gilchrist will visit small businesses in the area. Later, in Fairview, Gilchrist will stop by a childcare center to emphasize the governor’s budget with hopes to expand no- or low-cost childcare to more than 100,000 additional children throughout Michigan.

Gilchrist also plans on further explaining the Child Care Stabilization Grant program.

