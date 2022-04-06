ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gerda Weissmann Klein, Shaun Weiss, Jenny Slate + More!

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio
Effingham Radio
 1 day ago

GERDA WEISSMANN KLEIN DIES AT 97: Deadline reports that Holocaust survivor, author, activist, “Presidential Metal of Freedom recipient and subject of a 1995 Oscar-and-Emmy winning film” Gerda Weissmann Klein died on Sunday (April 3rd) at the age of 97. Weissman Klein wrote an autobiography titled...

www.effinghamradio.com

Deadline

Eric Roberts Reteams With Danny Trejo On ‘Alone Today’; The Boylan Sisters Wrap On ‘Identity Crisis’; Katie Cassidy Gears Up For ‘Daddy ISSUES’; Jenny Slate Gets SFFILM Tributes; More – Film Briefs

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Oscar nominee Eric Roberts (The Righteous Gemstones) is reteaming with his Runaway Train co-star Danny Trejo as part of the cast of Alone Today, an upcoming crime drama from director Wendy Wilkins, which will also star Shannon Elizabeth and Frank Whaley. The film tells the story of a woman (Elizabeth) in an abusive relationship with a dirty detective (Roberts) who is helping move sex trafficked girls coming over the Mexican Border. When attempting to save just one truckload before “disappearing forever,” everything goes horribly wrong and she decides to take a different path. The project...
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Says He ‘Dropped Tears,’ Nearly Had to ‘Change Careers’ After Turning Down $14.5 Million for a Movie

Matthew McConaughey is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After kickstarting his career in the 1990s, he rapidly became known for his roles in various romantic comedies. Several classics include “How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days,” “Failure to Launch,” and “Fool’s Gold.” However, in speaking about the growth of his career, the actor revealed he once “dropped tears” and nearly had to change careers after turning down a $14.5 million offer for a movie. See what he has to say about the experience in the clip below.
Deadline

‘L.A. Law’: Jill Eikenberry To Guest Star In ABC Revival Pilot, Reprising Her Ann Kelsey Role

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jill Eikenberry is set to guest star in ABC drama pilot L.A. Law, a revival of the iconic Steven Bochco legal drama, reprising her role as Ann Kelsey. Eikenberry starred on all eight seasons of the original NBC series as Kelsey, Associate/Partner in the firm. In the pilot, Eikenberry’s Kelsey is now a judge. In the revival written by Marc Guggenheim and Ubah Mohamed and to be directed by Anthony Hemingway, the venerable law firm of McKenzie Brackman — now named Becker Rollins — reinvents itself as a litigation firm specializing in only...
Deadline

Frankie Faison Joins ‘The Rookie’ Spinoff, Will Guest Star In ABC’s Two-Episode Backdoor Pilot

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Frankie Faison rounds out the quartet of actors set to anchor ABC’s proposed spinoff from The Rookie set at the FBI. Along with previously cast Niecy Nash, Kat Foster and Felix Solis, Faison will guest star in a two-episode arc in the current fourth season of The Rookie, which serves as a backdoor pilot for the potential spinoff. The yet-untitled project, from The Rookie creator/executive producer Alexi Hawley, executive producers Terence Paul Winter and Mark Gordon and studios eOne and ABC Signature, will expand beyond the current Los Angeles Police Department and revolve around the...
Popculture

'Sons of Anarchy' Alum to Star in CBS Drama Pilot

Jimmy Smits joined a new CBS police drama pilot, co-starring NCIS: New Orleans alum Amanda Warren. The former Sons of Anarchy actor will play a New York City police chief in East New York. Smits is a veteran of New York City-set police procedurals, as he played Detective Bobby Simone on NYPD Blue.
FOX 28 Spokane

Which Former Co-Star Does Topher Grace Want on ‘Home Economics’? (VIDEO)

As you should know by now, Home Economics is one of the best comedies on TV. It’s not up for debate, so just get into it and be cool, OK?Based on the life of show creator Mike Colton, the comedy about the financially disparate Hayworth siblings has been regularly commenting-slash-clowning on the wealth gap in America while also giving us characters we’d basically spend our last few dollars to hang out with.(Credit: ABC/Temma Hankin)In the March 23 episode, it’s Topher Grace‘s Tom who is throwing down the dollars to keep company with someone special—but it’s not his wife, Marina (the stealthily sharp Karla Souza). It’s actually Shark Tank superfan Grace’s dream guest star, Mark Cuban. In the episode, “Workout Leggings, $29,” Tom and sister Sarah (Caitlin McGee) crash the poker night of their wealthy baby brother Connor (Jimmy Tatro), who has invited some of his high-roller pals…including the mogul most likely to figure out a way to provide people with affordable health care.See Also‘Home Economics’ Star Karla Souza on Tom & Marina’s ‘Relatable’ Marriage, Sibling Dynamics, and MoreThe ‘How to Get Away With Murder’ alum also talks Tom (Topher Grace) and Marina’s ‘relatable’ marriage.So does Grace have any other celeb pals up his sleeve? We recently chatted with him (and became an official Hayworth!) about whether we might see some of his past costars popping in and got him to give us the details on Tom’s in-the-works book. Turns out, we may not only see him finish the novel he’s been writing about his own family but we have definitely already seen how it will be marketed.Very clever, ABC. Now, show that you’re really smart and pair this gem with the equally fantastic Abbott Elementary next season!Home Economics, Wednesdays, 9:30/8:30c, ABC.
Collider

‘The Color Purple’: Ciara Joins Danielle Brooks and Halle Bailey in Movie Musical

Ciara's next film role will be in The Color Purple. According to Entertainment Weekly, she has been cast in the upcoming musical film adaptation. Ciara will play an adult version of Nettie in the film. A younger version of the character will also be played by Halle Bailey. Ciara is a well-known R&B artist, having made a name for herself with her debut album Goodies in 2004. The singer previously appeared in That's My Boy with Adam Sandler and Andy Samberg. Ciara joins Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, H.E.R., Louis Gossett Jr., and David Alan Grier in the latest adaptation of The Color Purple.
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Took Pete Davidson To Meet Caitlyn Jenner & Caitlyn Spills: She’s ‘So Happy’

Pete Davidson made a good impression on Caitlyn Jenner who claims he makes Kim Kardashian ‘so happy.’. Pete Davidson has been Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the latest being Kim Kardashian’s stepmother, Caitlyn Jenner. Caitlyn revealed that she and the Saturday Night Live star had met during the Tuesday, April 6 episode of the Full Send podcast. The former Olympian had nothing but positive words to say about the comedian, calling him a “very nice guy.”
Daily Mail

'He looks broken': Will Smith pleads with wife Jada stop talking about their marriage on Instagram in old resurfaced clip after Oscars slap drama

An old clip of Will Smith begging his wife Jada to stop putting their marriage drama on blast in public has resurfaced in the wake of the Oscars slap drama. The clip, which is less than a minute long, is from an Instagram Live from 2019 where Jada ambushes her husband to answer questions about their troubled relationship.
Page Six

Chris Rock’s brother Kenny says Oscars slap ‘eats’ at him: ‘You just belittled him’

Chris Rock’s younger brother Kenny said it “eats” at him to watch footage of his sibling being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars – and called for the actor to be stripped of his Academy Award. Kenny Rock told the Los Angeles Times that he initially thought Smith’s action was staged, but realized it was all too real when the “King Richard” star hurled the F-word at Chris. Kenny said he first heard about the on-stage incident while he was riding the A train in Brooklyn and a friend contacted him, but the signal was poor and he could not see...
