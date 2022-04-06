ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Mini Remastered Marshall Edition revealed

By Shane McGlaun
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the most iconic British cars ever made is the original Mini. The tiny little cars were known for their small stature and handling performance. David Brown Automotive has a new limited-edition old-school Mini called the...

www.geeky-gadgets.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

840-HP Mercedes-AMG SL Looks Ready To Destroy Porsche

The Mercedes-AMG SL was revealed last year as a luxury 2+2 roadster with loads of power. The SL 55 version's 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 generates 469 horsepower with 516 lb-ft of torque, while the SL 63 version ups the ante to the tune of 577 hp and 590 lb-ft from the same motor. That may be far too much power for most, so a hybrid four-pot is coming too, or at least so says the rumor mill. But what if you want even more power? Well, that's what the SL E Performance is for, and its hybrid powertrain is sure to blow occupants' hair back so far that even teenage passengers will develop receding hairlines. We spotted a nearly naked prototype of this new model almost two months ago, and now we have fresh imagery.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Manhart Turns BMW 1 Series Into 350-HP BMW Hot Hatch

When it comes to committing design crimes, Mansory has a long rap sheet. While its latest Ferrari-based creations were relatively demure, the German tuner has also chucked out several automotive atrocities. Manhart is just as guilty, recently unveiling the distressing Vogue RV 650. But the company has redeemed itself with its newest project.
CARS
Motor1.com

McLaren 600LT Challenges V12-Powered Ferrari 812 In A Drag Race

In a classic matchup between turbocharged and naturally aspirated supercars, which really does have an upper hand? That's what we have here – a drag race between a McLaren 600LT and a Ferrari 812 Superfast, courtesy of Carwow. Both cars are European and both are incredibly powerful machines despite their age.
CARS
RideApart

Triumph And Gibson Reveal 1959 Legends Edition Bonneville And Les Paul

At the beginning of March, 2022, Triumph Motorcycles and legendary guitar maker Gibson announced a special, one-of-a-kind custom collaboration. Created in honor of the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride, this mysterious pairing would center around 1959, which was a pivotal year in the history of both companies. For riders, 1959 saw the birth of the Triumph Bonneville T120. For rockers, of course, it was the first time that the Gibson 1959 Les Paul Standard was unleashed upon a world that would never be the same.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Brown
Motor1.com

Toyota Launches Limited-Run GR Supra GT4 50 Edition Race Car

The Toyota Supra returned for the 2020 model year, and Toyota wasted no time in taking it racing. It also launched the GR Supra GT4 in 2020, with sales for the track-only car reaching 50 by the end of 2021. Toyota will add at least six more to that number with its new Toyota GR Supra GT4 50 Edition that adds a handful of special features over the standard car.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Modified 1966 Ford Mustang Coupe With S197 Interior Up For Auction

Restomods are all the rage these days, and for good reason – they combine the best of both worlds, with timeless, vintage styling and modern mechanicals that offer plenty of performance and reliability. The Ford Mustang has been a very popular basis for many restomods over the years, which isn’t a huge surprise given how popular FoMoCo’s iconic pony car remains. Now, this 1966 Ford Mustang coupe continues that trend by offering up plenty of desirable features as it crosses the virtual block at Bring a Trailer.
HOME & GARDEN
Motor1.com

2023 Toyota GR Corolla Debuts Today: See The Livestream

Update: It's official! The livestream is over and the GR Corolla is revealed. Read all about it in our debut post. Rumors of a GR Corolla have been swirling around the Internet for close to four years, but it's only today Toyota will give its compact hatchback the Gazoo Racing treatment. Oddly enough, the company has refrained from revealing the car's identity, but the blink-and-you'll-miss-it teasers have suggested it'll be related to the immensely popular Corolla.
CARS
Motor1.com

Jeep Unveils New 3.0-Liter Inline-Six Engine With More Than 500 HP

Less than 24 hours after Jeep’s online configurator leaked early details about the brand’s new inline-six-cylinder gasoline engine, the Hurricane twin-turbo motor makes its full and official debut. Designed to match the output of the larger V8 units, the new 3.0-liter straight-six is up to 15 percent more efficient than an eight-cylinder engine and Jeep will sell it in two power stages, depending on the application.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black And Gold#Vehicles#British
MotorAuthority

Preview: 2023 Ford F-150 Rattler is a value off-road truck

Ford's F-150 lineup is quickly growing to become as diverse as that of the Porsche 911, with the Blue Oval continuing to roll out new variants and packages to cater to different budgets and needs. The latest was revealed on Tuesday in the form of the 2023 Ford F-150 Rattler....
CARS
Motor1.com

Porsche-Built Mercedes 500E Hits The Autobahn For Top Speed Run

One of the most interesting performance sedans to carry the three-pointed star, the 500E (E500 from 1993) wasn't actually built by Mercedes. In the early 1990s, the luxury brand was busy with other models, deciding to speed up R&D by teaming up with Porsche. While the body was painted at home in Sindelfingen, the super saloon was assembled in Zuffenhausen. Only 10,479 units were ever made (including the E60 AMG), such as this 1992 example.
CARS
Motor1.com

Ford Focus RS Shifts Into Sixth Gear At 153 MPH In Top Speed Run

Citing stricter emissions regulations, Ford has ruled out an RS version of the fourth-generation Focus. The silver lining is that Blue Oval enthusiasts still have the ST in hatchback and wagon versions with manual and dual-clutch automatic transmissions. Well, sadly not in the United States. As for those who would rather have all-wheel drive and even more power from a hot hatchback, the best way to go would be an Mk3 RS.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Cars
GeekyGadgets

Halograph III retro racing chronograph automatic watch from $189

If you are in the market for a new automatic watch you might be interested in a new retro racing inspired chronograph watch created by the team of watch designers at Xeric. Launched via Kickstarter last month the project has already raised its required pledge goal thanks to over 400 backers with still 15 days remaining.
RETAIL
CarBuzz.com

13 Insane Cars That All Make Over 1,000 HP

When we covered 1,000-horsepower cars you could buy over two years ago, most of the models on that insane list were hypercars or comprehensively modified mainstream models from respected tuning houses like Hennessey and Specialty Vehicle Engineering. But in the relatively short space of time since then, the improvements made to fully electric vehicles mean even unassuming, luxurious sedans and SUVs are starting to leave the factories of major automakers with enough power to enter the 1,000-hp club.
CARS
insideevs.com

2023 Lexus RZ 450e Shows Its Steering Yoke Ahead Of April 20 Reveal

Lexus continues the slow unveiling of its first dedicated all-electric vehicle, the RZ 450e, with the release of the first interior photo and a confirmation that April 20 is the day it will finally make a full debut. You may find it weird that the Lexus RZ features a yoke...
CARS
GeekyGadgets

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G now available in the UK

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G went on sale in the UK and a number of other countries last Friday, the handset retails for £399 in the UK. The new Galaxy A 53 5G comes with a 6.5-inch display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, the display has Gorilla Glass 5 and comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio.
TECHNOLOGY
CAR AND DRIVER

Tested: 2022 Honda Civic Sport Keeps It Simple

The 2022 Honda Civic sedan you see here is primed to disappoint when compared with its impressive siblings. The Civic hatchback has a more spacious cargo area and offers a manual transmission, while higher trim levels such as the comparison-test-winning Civic Touring come with lots more features and a more powerful turbocharged 1.5-liter engine. (And that's not to mention the sporty Civic Si and Type R.) The Civic Sport sedan has a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter inline-four and a continuously variable automatic transmission—hardly a combination that makes us think of sport in the traditional sense.
CARS
GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
15K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy