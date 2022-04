On Friday (April 1st), Will Smith released a statement announcing that he is resigning from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. “I have directly responded to the Academy’s disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy,” the statement read.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO