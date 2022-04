Sebastian Vettel has received a €5,000 ($5,500) fine for using a scooter on the track at the end of FP1 at the Australian Grand Prix. The German suffered a power unit problem during the opening session and had to stop on the exit of Turn 10, helping extinguish the car before pushing it back behind a barrier. He then waited until the end of the session to borrow a scooter and ride it back to the pit lane, waving to the crowd with his helmet balanced on top of his head while rounding the final sector of the lap.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO