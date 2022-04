The exes continued to film the HGTV hit long after their divorce — but the show reportedly became ‘just too intimate’ of a setting for them. As fans bemoan the loss of their beloved home renovation show Flip or Flop, new details have emerged about how the hosts, former couple Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack, were affected by working together on it after their split. While the pair continued to film the HGTV hit for five years after their divorce, it was reported the set became “too intimate” to continue after 10 seasons. “Tarek and Christina are generally cordial. They’re co-parenting and nothing gets in the way of that,” a source told People. “The show was just too intimate of a setting at this point and it was time to close that chapter.”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 27 DAYS AGO