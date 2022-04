Nicolas Cage already won his first Oscar, taking home the Best Actor in a Leading Role prize in 1996 forLeaving Las Vegas (and earning another nomination for Adaptation in 2003), but many fans expected him to gain another after his hit 2021 movie Pig. Erroneously described by some as "John Wick but the guy has a pig," the tender drama from director Michael Sarnoski flipped the revenge movie on its head and gave what Cage himself called just the second time in his career that was a "lightning in a bottle movie." The critical response to the film saw many campaign for Cage to nab a Best Actor nomination at the Oscars, but Cage wasn't shocked when that didn't happen.

