IMS, staffing company host hiring event to encourage diverse candidates

By Eric Pointer
 2 days ago

SPEEDWAY, Ind. – IMS and MJJ Recruiting are hosting a hiring event Saturday to look for more diverse candidates to work the Indy 500 and events leading up to it.

They are looking for more minorities and people who are underrepresented in racing.

They are looking to fill around 500 positions . Jobs include IMS safety patrol, maintenance, parking operations, ushers and more.

They want to encourage a more diverse crowd to come to the race, and they say that starts with staffing.

“It’s important to start with staffing cause that’s where it all starts at. And that creates a culture, and that culture leaks out into the rest of society,” said MJJ recruiting partner James Waldon Jr.

“We’re trying to get organizations and individuals involved that normally wouldn’t have had access to this opportunity because they didn’t know about it.  And we just want to help aid their race to equality and change.”

The hiring event is this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the New Direction Church’s east campus. The pastor of the church says this is important for them to help with.

“I think it’s important to get minorities to be part of this race because this is all of our city, and this is something that we host annually. And so, it’s important for us to raise awareness about what takes place here in the city of Indianapolis that people all over the world travel to this place to be a part of and to see,” said Pastor Kenneth Sullivan Jr.

“It’s important for us because we understand diversity, equity and inclusion are important. Every organization is striving to do better in regard to this particular area. So, we are happy to see the motor speedway doing the same thing.”

For more information about the event or about the open positions , you can contact them here at info@mjjrecruiting.com.

