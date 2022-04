Ames Cancer Patient Who Stole Our Hearts Online Dies. An Ames woman who captured thousands of people's hearts through her Tik Tok videos has passed away. You might have met Jessica Hiatt after a series of videos went viral about her bucket list items. Jessica Hiatt or Jessica Christine on Tik Tok described herself as terminally ill on her channel. The 34-year old Ames woman was living in hospice and battling Stage IV Colon Cancer.

