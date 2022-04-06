ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craft show to benefit American Heritage Music Hall

By WV Daily News
RONCEVERTE (WVDN) – A spring crafter/vendor show is being held at the American Heritage Music Hall in Ronceverte on the Island Park.

The event is scheduled for Friday, April 8, 2-6 p.m. and Saturday April 9, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Approximately 30 local crafters and vendors will set up including Helen Dosier, Kay Shafer, Millie Arbaugh, Dinah Rhodes and Lionel Braught, Tina Fox, Tammy Lyall, Linda Gabbert, Amy Thompson, Autumn Howard, Rebecca Simpson, Bonnie Mitchell, Jill Mccully, Ashley Myatt, Amy Shelton, Beth Vuolo, Karen Campbell, Chris Altizer, Kelsey Peters, Katie Davis, Kimberly Baker, Katrina Pittman, Melissa Crane, Carrie Huffman and more.

Representatives from the Ronceverte River Festival will also be selling Rubber Duck tickets. Admission is Free.

This is a great opportunity to do some Easter shopping or for spring decorations.

There will be prize drawings throughout the day, 50/50 tickets for sale, and a large Easter basket is to be raffled off. The drawing will be held Saturday at 4 p.m. The basket is valued at $75.

On Saturday there will be filled Easter eggs for all the children. All have candy or a special gift.

Food concessions will be available.

All set up fees from crafters and vendors, food sales, one half of the 50/50 drawings and the basket raffle goes to the music hall.

The music hall is a nonprofit organization that needs support from the community. The music hall is open to the public of all ages. No smoking or alcoholic beverages are allowed.

The music hall is open every Tuesday 7-10 p.m. with local musicians for a jam session. It is also open the fourth Saturday of every month with a live band from 7-10:30 p.m.

On Tuesdays and Saturdays, a covered dish meal is served. All attendees provide the food. Doors open at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

