Muggy and cloudy for Wednesday, much nicer weather on the way

By Daniel Phillips
 2 days ago
A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for areas along I-10 and south to the coastline for early Wednesday morning, with a very moist air mass sitting on top of Acadiana.

There's a tremendous amount of moisture in the atmosphere and it will feel very muggy out there through the day, especially with a solid layer of clouds acting like a wet blanket.

Sunshine will remain at a premium Wednesday with little clearing, but even still temperatures will be in the mid 80s across the board.

A slight breeze from the south will turn and become much more blustery overnight with stronger winds coming from the north by sunrise Thursday.

This freshen up in the atmosphere will last through the rest of the week with temperatures getting into the low 70s by the end of the day, and lows the next few nights will be in the 40s.

The nice weather will last through the weekend with another round of storms on the way for the middle of next week.

