Pella, IA

Pella City Council Moves Forward with University Street Contract

By Andrew Schneider
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pella City Council held a public hearing to approve a contract for reconstruction of University Street and East 8th north of Caldwell Park Tuesday evening. Work will begin immediately after Tulip Time with Blommers...

City of Council Bluffs Looks To New Solid Waste Contract

The City of Council Bluffs is hosting two public meetings about upcoming changes to trash collections. The city says the current contract ends in June, 2023, so new bids will be sought for collection services. During the meetings, residents will learn about new city-provided garbage and recycling carts and combined...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
WCIA

Village moving forward with honorary street signs

ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — Back in January, the Village of Saint Joseph board voted in favor to put up honorary streets signs for fallen officer, Lieutenant Aaron Landers, and former mayor BJ Hackler. According to village officials, they plan to put up the street either “next month,” or if not, “no later than May.” […]
SAINT JOSEPH, IL
Minneapolis City Council approves MPD contract

(Minneapolis, MN) -- A collective bargaining agreement is now in place between the Minneapolis City Council and the Minneapolis Police Department. The council voted eight to five Thursday to approve a new contract for the MPD. The agreement includes gradual officer pay raises and bonuses, and a mandatory mental health screening for officers returning to duty following a critical incident.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Lancaster Online

Elizabethtown Council moves forward with renovation plans for park facilities

When: Elizabethtown Borough Council meeting, March 3, with all council members and mayor present. What happened: Moving forward with plans to renovate facilities at Elizabethtown Community Park, Borough Council approved a complete survey of several park parcels at a cost of $35,400 to be completed by Lancaster Civil Engineering Co. This is the first step in creating a master plan for all park spaces in the borough. Extensive discussion focused on the desire for public participation and support of any future redevelopment, particularly of the Fun Fort area. The playground was built in 1991 and is showing signs of its age, members said. A representative from the Lions Club expressed a desire to work closely with the borough on a play area for handicapped children within any new park project.
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
