Pella City Council Moves Forward with University Street Contract

When: Elizabethtown Borough Council meeting, March 3, with all council members and mayor present. What happened: Moving forward with plans to renovate facilities at Elizabethtown Community Park, Borough Council approved a complete survey of several park parcels at a cost of $35,400 to be completed by Lancaster Civil Engineering Co. This is the first step in creating a master plan for all park spaces in the borough. Extensive discussion focused on the desire for public participation and support of any future redevelopment, particularly of the Fun Fort area. The playground was built in 1991 and is showing signs of its age, members said. A representative from the Lions Club expressed a desire to work closely with the borough on a play area for handicapped children within any new park project.

ELIZABETHTOWN, PA ・ 25 DAYS AGO